SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Playing golf in college was not in the plans for Lakeside senior Tayler Wilber when she started playing for the Dragons as a freshman.
But a steady progression from novice golfer to experienced high school player got Wilber thinking that maybe she could play in college when she was a sophomore.
“My sophomore year I started seeing a change in my abilities,” said Wilber, after signing a letter-of-intent signing ceremony in the Lakeside library to attend Lake Erie College.
A group of family, friends and school administrators attended the event to celebrate the occasion on Monday.
Lakeside interim athletic director Janie Carey added, “We are here to celebrate Tayler Wilber. Tayler is at the top of her class and was nominated as one of the top leaders under 18 in Ashtabula County.”
Dragons girls golf coach Bryan Schlaich also spoke of Wilber’s hard work to become a college golfer.
“I just want to say I am really proud of her. She is my first four-year letter winner,” he said. “I went to Lake Erie so it is exciting that my first athlete to college golf is at my alma mater.”
Wilber signed the letter of intent with her father, Tyler Wilber; mother, Jaimie Wilber and brother Landon Wilber, a seventh grader, by her side.
Jaime Wilber said she is very proud of her daughter and hopes she returns to Lakeside to teach and coach in the future. Tyler Wilber is a teacher and coach at the school.
Wilber said she loves Lake Erie College, which is located in Painesville, and is excited about studying education and coaching.
She said the school has the right major and the people were very friendly.
Wilber has a long list of achievements, which includes a top-10 finish in the Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division postseason tournament in September, the golf team’s coaches award, a 4.25 grade point average and membership in the National Honor Society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.