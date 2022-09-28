SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Chrisjeily Rodriquez was beaming form ear to ear Tuesday evening after accomplishing a rare feat in the sport of volleyball.
Rodriquez recorded her 1,000th career kill in a match vs. Hawken at Lakeside High School.
She accrued 1,000 career digs earlier in the season.
On Tuesday, the match was stopped briefly so Rodriguez’s coach, Justin Sanford could present her with a ball that had the date and opponent already marked in black lettering as a souvenir to keep.
Rodriguez hugged her teammates, and Sanford suggested she hit the ball into the stands to waiting family and friends. She did.
The accomplishments came in a five-set loss to Hawken, but Rodriquez was thankful for the support from the school and teammates.
Signs commemorating the event were displayed after the 1,000th career kill.
The feat is rare because kills are a major offensive accomplishment, while digs are primarily defensive. Most players concentrate on one or the other, but Rodriquez is a rare player who does both at a high level, Sanford said.
Rodriquez was a sophomore when her sister, Jeylo accumulated 1,000 career digs and she decided she wanted to join the club.
“It was my goal in my senior year,” Rodriguez said.
Jeylo presently plays college volleyball for Heidelberg and her sister wants to follow in her footsteps.
“I’m proud because she is my sister,” Rodriquez said after the match.
Rodriguez said she loves the sport and plays throughout the year with traveling teams as well.
Sanford said it was nice to have the returning Ashtabula County Volleyball Player of the Year waiting for him when he moved from the assistant coach seat to the head coach.
“Chris is a competitor,” he said. “I don’t know if I have coach anybody is more competitive.”
During the tight match with Hawken, Rodriquez spent much of the evening encouraging her teammates after set backs and celebrating good moments as well.
Hawken won the first two sets 25-19 and 26-24, but the Dragons came back with 25-15 and 25-20 victories before losing in the tiebreaker 15-7.
Sanford said he has never had a player accomplish 1,000 career kills and 1,000 career digs.
“It’s a lot to be the No. 1 one hitter and play that much defense,” he said.
Rodriguez is such a well-rounded player she has been able to do both consistently, Sanford said.
Coach and player agreed that she hopes to play volleyball in college, but where may not be decided after the spring club volleyball season.
“She’s a special kid.,” Sanford said. “She is an amazing volleyball player. It is exciting to watch her play.”
