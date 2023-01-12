Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.