A year ago, Christian Fleissner was an underweight heavyweight trying to get bigger.
The plan was for him to add weight and give him a better chance on the mat.
Fleissner, a Lakeside junior, bulked up to 247 pounds for the Virginia Beach Nationals last spring.
But after a rough go at it and a subpar season, he decided it was time to go the other direction.
“As I was putting on weight, my stamina was depleting at a much faster rate,” Fleissner said. “I was feeling sluggish and overall I couldn’t move my body the way I wanted to. The heavier I got, the less I was able to perform the way I wanted to.”
As a heavyweight, Fleissner lost both matches in the Division I Hoover District Tournament to end his season.
After competing at Virginia Beach, he knew it was time for a change.
“I wrestled three pretty good heavyweights,” Fleissner. “They were all like six inches taller than me, it really just opened my eyes. There was nothing I could do to better myself at that weight. The best thing for me to do was go lower.”
This season, Fleissner has been wrestling at 150, a drop of nearly 100 pounds from last spring.
The results speak for themselves, as he’ll take an 11-6 record into the Dragons dual meet at Geneva next Thursday.
Fleissner said his original goal was to get down to around 175. He started running five to eight miles a day and went from consuming 3,000 calories a day to simply eliminating sweets and sodas.
The weight was coming off at a rate of about two pounds a day.
When he got down to 175 much quicker than he anticipated, Fleissner saw no reason to stop.
“I realized that I could go lower and have all the benefits,” he said. “It was the most confident I’ve ever been, it kept me going.”
Lakeside coach Andrew Horvath said there was some concern about someone dropping such a drastic amount of weight, but Fleissner did it the “right way.”
“He wasn’t doing anything special,” Horvath said. “He just watched what he was eating. He was running and drinking water, and cut out pop and sugar and stuff. He looks great now.”
Not only does he look great, but now that he’s on the mat, Fleissner said he feels like a completely different level of athlete.
“It feels so much better,” he said. “I feel explosive, I feel like I have a better chance of winning out. I feel confident in every match. Last year, there were guys that just overpowered me and there was nothing I could do. Now I feel like I have a fighting chance every time I go out.”
For Horvath, who is not afraid to use the words “state championships” when asked what kind of program he wants to build at Lakeside, the commitment from Fleissner is more than encouraging.
The coach said he’s blessed to have a lot of other guys in the room that have that same level of commitment.
“We talk about it everyday, this isn’t a 3:33-5:30 [p.m.] thing, it’s a lifestyle thing,” Horvath said. “He’s definitely one of the guys that leads the trend, but we’re lucky in that we have a lot of kids that are hungry, and that want to get better. We just have to do what we can to get them there.”
