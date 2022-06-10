Over the course of the past wrestling season, Lucas Eland showed significant growth.
Lakeside’s 113-pound representation last season went from not getting out of sectionals as a freshman to winning two matches in the Division I district wrestling tournament in March as a sophomore.
In the last three months, though, since the mat season ended, Eland may have shown even more growth.
Competing in the National High School Coaches Association Tournament at Virginia Beach recently, Eland won five of six matches, including a few against opponents with pretty impressive resumes.
Among his five wins were three over wrestlers that had the title state champs attached to their name.
Eland’s only loss, a technical fall, was to Nikade Zinkin, from Clovis High School. Zinkin is currently ranked 17th nationally.
Even before stepping on a mat, Eland said the venue of a national tournament alone could be a bit overwhelming.
“It was a lot of mats, like over 50, I don’t think I’d ever been around that many mats before,” he explained. “You’re thinking like, ‘Where did they even get all these mats from?’”
Rather than ponder how they acquired so many mats, Eland focused on what he came to do — wrestle.
He opened the tournament with a win over the freestyle state champion from North Carolina.
“That was probably the best match I had,” Eland said.
He then beat a middle school state champion from Virginia 17-5, followed by a 4-2 decision over a high school state champ from the state of Texas.
The success Eland had in Virginia is something he said could be directly attributed to the work he’s put in since his varsity season ended.
“The offseason is where you improve,” he said. “[Dragons] Coach (Andrew) Horvath has had us in the room. Kyle [Conel] has had us in the room, working us pretty good.
“Going to Virginia Beach, it’s really not so much you’re going to win, of course you always want to win. But, really you’re going to get matches and get practice time in.”
Turning in the weekend that he did, though, definitely turned a few heads, including Horvath’s
The coach expected improvement, but seeing the jump Eland appears to be making even caught Horvath by surprise.
“To be honest, he improved more than I thought he would,” Horvath said. “He’s getting better, he’s gotten stronger, but I think he’s starting to jump some levels that I wasn’t quite sure he was going to. I knew he was going to be better, but he surprised me [last week].”
Eland finished last season with a record of 21-12. He needed one more win in to get into a match that would have state qualifications up for grabs.
Having the weekend he did in Virginia is something Eland said will add a little confidence going into next season. But he also knows there’s still a lot of work to do.
“It gives you some confidence, but you have to have that anyway,” he said. “You can’t just bank on what you’ve done in the past, you have to walk into every match and know you have to do everything you can to win.
“If you would have told me I was going to wrestle three state champs, I probably would have told you ‘I don’t know how well I’m going to do.’ But, I don’t look at who I wrestle, I just go out and however I wrestle is how I wrestle. I didn’t even know how good those guys were until just before we left Virginia.”
Eland said he’s not sure if he’ll enter any more tournaments this summer. But, he added and several other Lakeside wrestlers will continue to put in the work and the results will be evident.
“We have a lot of young talented kids in our program, we have really good coaches,” Eland said. “Next year, you’re going to see how much Lakeside is going to improve as a program.”
