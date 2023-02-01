PERRY — If there’s anything Lucas Eland despises more than losing, it would have to be not learning.
Eland, Lakeside’s junior 113-pound representative, has realized over the last two years of varsity wrestling that even when things do not go the way, he wants them to on the mat. It’s what he takes away from the match that matters.
Eland finished second in his weight class during Chagrin Valley Conference wrestling tournament last Saturday at Perry.
He picked up a pair of pins to get to the championship mat, but gave up a 5-point move in the first period to West Geauga’s Zander Jotlin. Jotlin went on to win the match 9-5.
The loss dropped Eland to 13-4 on the season.
But he knows more than anyone that what matters the most is what he can take away from the loss and use to make himself better in his quest to reach the state tournament in March.
“It’s those little things that cost you matches,” Eland said minutes after his finals match. “I have a goal to get to Columbus, so we have to figure out that stuff to make our way down there.
“As much as it sucks to lose these matches, which it does, I wanted to be CVC champion. But, at the end of the day, it does help you more. You can’t get better if you don’t ever lose. As much as I hate losing, as much as I hate stuff like this happening, you have to figure out what you’re doing wrong. You can’t get so caught up in the losses that you don’t learn anything from it.”
A few years ago, a loss like the one he had on Saturday would have torn him up. But the way he approaches setbacks now probably says more about his growth and maturity as a wrestler than anything else.
Yes, he’s still a fiery competitor and yes, he still has confidence in his ability.
But at times in the past, Eland he said that confidence could turn to frustration.
He has a much better handle on it now.
“I really have a passion for it, I’ve never picked anything up and really loved it like I do wrestling,” Eland said. “I love everything about it, even losing sometimes ... sometimes you just have to love it. In the beginning for awhile, I was pretty in my head about it. I’d get pretty emotional about it, but I’ve been working on keeping it under control.”
Dragons coach Andrew Horvath said that maturity has not only helped Eland, but it sets the example for the entire program.
“He’s grown up a lot,” Horvath said. “In our room he’s kind of the general ... you better be doing the right thing. He’s battled an injury and he was sick last week, and that kid kind of snuck up on us. But, he’s only a junior and he works as hard as anyone in the State of Ohio and I’m excited to see what lies ahead for him. He’s grown up a lot.”
Eland is not ready to think about his senior year, though.
He has a goal to become the first Lakeside wrestler since Jacob Lagoa and Ethan Wannett qualified for state in 2020, but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A year ago, Eland won two matches at the Division I Hoover District Tournament.
Typically, it takes three or four wins, depending on what happens in the bottom bracket, to finish in the top four and qualify for state.
He knows as well as anyone how difficult the task ahead will be.
“You can never know and you can never be satisfied with where you’re at,” Eland said. “You have to get better everyday. Some kids treat it like a hobby, you have to treat it like it’s everything. I’m not satisfied with where I’m at, but I’m confident in my ability to get it done. That’s what we have to work towards.”
