Winning volleyball matches the way the Lakeside Dragons have in recent years has not just produced a couple of Chagrin Valley Conference Lake championships, but for the players involved, some eye-opening awareness to their potential after high school.
Halle Chase is one of those players. Chase, who spent the last three years as an outside hitter on two Dragons teams that captured conference titles, is on her way to play for Penn State Behrend.
Volleyball is something that Chase said has been a part of her life as long as she can remember. But, the success of the Lakeside’s 2020 and 2022 conferencec championship teams, is what really helped her understand the possibilities ahead.
“Honestly, it became more of a reality my senior year,” Chase said. “We had a great season my sophomore year and won the CVC. Then we won it again my senior year and I think a lot of that had to do with Chris [Rodriguez] and I being more active.”
Chase and Rodriguez provided the punch for the Dragons to win the conference title last fall and earn a spot in the Division I district tournament where they took one set from Painesville Riverside before falling 3-1 in a semifinal match.
Chase, a second-team all-Division I district choice and first-team Ashtabula County selection, had 294 kills, but behind the serving line was where she did her most damage.
She set a school record with 113 aces, which was among the best in the CVC Lake, D-I and state of Ohio.
As far as continuing into college, though, she seemed to have some mixed emotions. But Behrend, a Division III school in nearby Erie, made her decision an easy one.
Not only did it have good academic programs and a chance to play volleyball, but most importantly, she could still be close to family.
“I love my mom, I have to be around her,” Chase said with a smile. “It’s only about 50 minutes from home. It’s a really small school so I like having that small town hometown feel to it.”
Chase also received an offer from Lakeland Community College which was not too far away, but Behrend, a four-year school, felt like the best fit.
“I really liked the campus,” she said. “I like the outdoors and nature and that’s the kind of feeling I get when I’m there.”
For Lakeside coach Justin Sanford, seeing one of his players get just what she wanted is most rewarding.
“She told me she definitely wanted to play, but the thing was she didn’t want to be far away,” the coach said of his conversations with Chase. “Her whole family is super close.
“Lakeland got tossed around, it’s very close, but it’s just a two-year school. Behrend is a four-year school and she made the decision that was where she wanted to play.”
What is also satisfying for Sanford, who has been at Lakeside three years, including two as a head coach, is seeing a player’s hard work pay off.
“The improvements that she has made would be a shame for her not to play at the next level,” Sanford said. “She’s worked so hard and has come a long way and I’m just very happy for her to have this opportunity.”
Chase and Rodriguez, who is going to Heidelberg, recently had their signings with her friends and family joining for her the celebration.
“It’s very special,” she said. “Chris [Rodriguez] is my best friend, along with Alyssa [Shetler] and Gianna [Covetta]. They’ve both been a part of our senior volleyball team with us and we’ve been so close for years. To have my best friend beside me as I get to sign onto college is such an amazing feeling.”
