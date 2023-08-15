Not so many years ago, the 6-5 season Lakeside turned in a year would have been considered a successful season.
Times have changed, though, in the building on Sanborn Road.
The bar has been raised. The seniors on this year’s Dragons team know it and they want to make sure it continues in that direction.
“We have some pretty high expectations for ourselves,” wide receiver Jimmy Timonere said. “We want to go undefeated in the county, we want to compete for a CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division] championship and we want to host a home playoff game.”
Timonere led the Dragons with 30 receptions for 458 yards and five touchdowns last season. He is one of about a dozen seniors on the Lakeside team this fall.
It’s a class that entered junior high the same time coach Buzz Edwards entered the program. That means for the past five years, all they’ve known is the way he’s run the Dragons program.
Perhaps more importantly, though, all they’ve also known is each other.
“About 80 percent of us have been together playing on the same team since the time we were in fifth or sixth grade,” quarterback Alex DiSalvatore said. “We’ve played together forever. Everyone in the senior group at least is like my best friend. We’re very close and passionate on the field together.”
The current seniors may have been playing junior high football those first few years under Edwards, but at the time, they were aware of what was happening on Friday nights. They remember the days when 1-9 or 2-8 was the norm for the varsity football team
They also know, however, that in more recent history ,the bar has been raised and now it is their chance to keep it going higher.
“The easy part is over now,” Edwards said of going from the doormat of the league to respectability. “The hard part is going from something like 6-5 to 9-1. That’s when something special happens.”
A year ago, the group of friends had expectations of something special happening, but it did not happen.
Yes, they won more games than they lost, and yes, they did it with several key players out due to injuries.
But for this year’s Lakeside senior class, the 2022 season felt more like an opportunity that slipped away.
The Dragons lost two games where they were one play away from winning.
Both of those losses came against county rivals, including Geneva 20-13 and Edgewood 32-28.
“We were 5 feet away,” senior lineman Hassani Sy said in reference to the combined distance to the goal line in those two losses. “We were 5 feet away from being 8-2, five away from hosting a playoff game. I’m not going to blame it on injuries or anything like that because we don’t make excuses. If there’s an injury, the next guy has to step up. But, losing those two games, it definitely put a chip on our shoulder.”
Sy is a returning first-team All CVC lineman and was part of a group that blocked for a rushing attack that averaged more than 200 yards per game, despite losing J’Shon Sanders, it’s top running back, due to an injury.
DiSalvatore threw for an average of 114 yards a game in spite of not having the services of his top target Malachi Matlock for much of the season.
There are several other talented seniors on the Dragons team as well such as Randy Valeriano, Abi Ortiz and Caleb Stitt who are all out to make sure that the near losses of a year ago do not repeat themselves this fall.
“They’re a close group and a very talented group,” Edwards said of his senior class. “They’ve been through the fire, they got a lot of meaningful snaps last year. Now it’s like we’re at the edge of the cliff and we have our parachutes ready.
“They just have to get arm and arm with each other and make that jump. If we can do that, I think this season can be pretty special.”
The seniors, in particular seem, ready to do accomplish that mission.
“We worked hard all off season,” DiSalvatore said. “We know what we have in front of us and we know what we can do. We just have to go out there and do it.”
