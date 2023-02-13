CONNEAUT – Lakeside had four players score in double figures as the Dragons defeated the Conneaut Spartans 81-54 Monday night in Ashtabula County boys basketball action.
Senior guard Kaiden Hettsmansperger led the Dragons with 22 points on 8-for-15 shooting from the field including six 3-pointers.
Senior guard Da’Sjaun Williams and junior forward Jimmy Timonere each had 12 points and senior guard Kamron Crockett added 11.
Lakeside (6-15) scored the first nine points of the game, but the Spartans went on a 8-2 run to close the gap to 11-8. However, the Dragons responded with 13 straight points and built a 24-8 lead early in the second quarter.
Conneaut (5-14) finished the second quarter well and closed the gap down to 13 points at halftime. The Spartans scored the first three points of the third quarter to cut the deficit to 10 points.
From that point, the Dragons outscored the Spartans 27-9 to finish the third quarter with a 56-38 lead. Lakeside did not allow Conneaut to cut its deficit to any closer than 16 points for the remainder of the game.
“We just kept that defensive intensity up,” said Lakeside coach Matt Newsome. “The boys never quit, and they just brought that energy the whole game. That’s what gave us that lead back and that bigger comfortable lead.”
Newsome said his team played well, especially in transition and in running the offense along with playing good defense.
“It was a great team effort, some people got hot at different times, and it was a great team win,” Newsome said.
Lakeside shot 32-for-62 (51.61%) from the field and made 12 three-pointers. The Dragons held the Spartans to 20-for-49 (40.81%) shooting.
Lakeside had a 23-22 advantage in rebounding and dished out 15 assists while holding the Spartans to nine assists.
Senior forward Nathan Koston had 17 points for the Spartans. Junior guard Chance Loomis added 15 points and senior forward Larry Hamm scored 14.
“We put ourselves in a hole early, had a lot of turnovers and some defensive mistakes, said Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka.
“It’s been that way for the last couple of games and we can’t seem to put it all together.”
He said Lakeside got hot on offense and the Spartans didn’t play great defense.
“We didn’t rebound the ball well, we’ve had two bad rebounding games and turnovers,” Tallbacka said. “We seem to be worried about individual shots again and that’s not helping us.”
• Up next: Lakeside plays at Perry on Friday, Conneaut hosts Saint John today.
