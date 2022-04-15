Sidney Griffith’s philosophy is pretty simple — work hard and good things happen.
Case in point was last Sunday.
Griffith, a Lakeside graduate playing softball for the University of Toledo, was at the plate against Akron in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and her team down five.
A base hit would have gotten the potential game tying run to the plate.
Griffith fell behind in the count, but battled back by fouling off a few pitches before lifting one deep to right field.
The ball was caught just a few feet in front of the fence for what a sacrifice fly. It got a run home, but was not quite what she was looking for in that situation.
On Tuesday, Griffith found herself up again in a key spot. This time Toledo was trailing Ohio State 5-2 in the sixth.
With a runner on, the freshman hit another deep shot, this one cleared the fence for a two-run homer. It was her first collegiate homer and got the Rockets right back in the game.
Toledo eventually lost 5-4.
“I’ve always believed that if you work hard, good things will happen,” Griffith said.
Good things have happened for the two-time Ashtabula County Player of the Year.
She has started in 26 of 30 games for the Rockets this spring, hitting leadoff in many of those games. Defensively, she bounced around the diamond a bit, but is now at home in her shortstop position.
Asked if she expected to see so much playing time in just her first-year, Griffith went right back to her philosophy for success.
“I kind of had the mindset just to come in and work as hard as possible,” she said. “I really didn’t know what was going to happen, I just knew if I worked hard, good things would happen.
“We have suffered a lot of injuries this year, but I think I’ve tried my best to step up and do good things.”
Offensively, her numbers may be a bit on the modest side, especially considering the kind of stats she put up at Lakeside and playing travel ball.
Griffith is batting .243 batting with the homer, four doubles and six RBIs.
“The pitching is substantially better,” she said. “I mean in travel ball sometimes you get a break, but going against college pitchers, you really have to bring your A-game everyday.
“It’s been an adjustment and I just have to work hard and try to work through it, because I know eventually I’ll be there.”
Rockets Coach Joe Abraham knows it, too.
The Toledo coach said that while Griffith may have needed a little time to catch her bat up, her fielding and leadership skills have shined as brightly as any seasoned players.
“She has transitioned really well,” Abraham said. “We just recently put her as shortstop, she’s been in the outfield and at second base, but she’s so good as short, we put her there.
“We did have her leading off, we’ve moved her down to take a little pressure off her. Since we moved her down, she’s really hit the ball well. The first half of the season took her time to adjust, even in the fall ... she was not the player that we knew she was. She’s adjusted pretty well now, she’s comfortable and it’s tough to be a team leader as a freshman, but she’s pretty close to one and as time goes on. She’s such a good leader, she has that magnetic personality.”
The Rockets picked up their first Mid American Conference win, blanking Ball State 11-0 on Friday. Griffith had a hit, a sacrifice and a stolen base in the effort.
With the homer on Tuesday and first conference win, Griffith said things have been great and are only going to get better for her and her team — with the continued work.
“That felt great,” she said of the homer. “When you’re slumping, you just look to hit the ball hard. Have good at-bats, and when you hit the ball hard, good things happen.
