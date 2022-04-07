JEFFERSON — Brandon Ford returned to Ashtabula County and put on a show Friday night.
The Lakeside graduate played with fellow area high school graduates in the Joe “Pigskin” Pete Ashtabula County High school Basketball Alumni Tournament.
Last seen in these parts, Ford was setting the all-time Lakeside scoring record and hoping to walk on to play basketball at the University of Akron.
Ford led the Dragons to a winning season his senior year with a 9-6 record as numerous games were lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
What a difference a year makes, as Ford just completed his freshman season with the Zips. Akron earned a cross country trip to Portland, Oregon for an NCAA Division I Basketball Tournament opening-round game with UCLA recently.
The Zips gave the Bruins all they could handle, but ended up falling short 57-53.
Still, Akron put a scare into the West Coast powerhouse team.
Ford said it was a fun year that started with an attempt to help the program anyway he could and morphed into him scoring his first point as a college basketball player after earning a jersey earlier in the season.
Ford said he was not promised a place on the team or a jersey, but coach John Groce moved him up and he was able to score a late game basket and learn from his teammates daily.
“When I got there, it was fast,” Ford said of the pace of the game.
He said he had to slow it down (in his mind) and get used Division I basketball.
Ford also had to get used to the more subtle nuances of the game, ranging from the pick-and-roll to other strategic parts of the game.
He said the team was very close and he leaned on the upperclassman to get used to the game. Ford said the trip to Oregon was a great experience as well.
“It was my first time on a plane,” he said.
Ford said he plans to continue to work hard and try to earn a spot in the team’s playing rotation.
“Even if I don’t, it is a blessing to be there,” he said.
Ford said he would urge younger players to work hard because nothing is given.
The transition to college classes has gone well.
Ford said of his work studying business administration.
“I feel as long as you pay attention you can pass the class,” he said.
Lakeside boys basketball coach Matt Newsome is very proud of Ford.
Newsome said he questioned Ford’s decision to walk on at Akron, but believes he made the right call.
He said Ford had a number of Division II scholarship offers, but was really set on “betting on himself.”
Newsome said Ford has returned to practice at Lakeside several times and clearly is even a better leader than when he was in high school.
“He is talking to the younger players about the work of they have
to put in, not only on the court but in the classroom,” Newsome said.
Newsome said he was sending screen shots from the UCLA game to Ford during the NCAA tournament.
“I was just so proud of him ... I don’t think anyone knows the kind of work ethic he has,” Newsome said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.