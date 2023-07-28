Whether it’s been youth, high school or college, as a player or as an assistant football coach, Anthony Colucci will tell you he’s just been blessed to always be in the right place at the right time.
As the start of another football season comes around, Colucci, a 2010 Lakeside graduate, finds himself making his debut as head coach of the Birmingham-Southern football program.
He spent the past six years as the offensive coordinator before being promoted last December.
A two-time Ashtabula County Lineman of the Year in his high school days, Colucci said there’s a lot of thoughts and feelings going through his mind, but one emotion outweighs them all.
“Excitement is the most powerful one for sure,” he said. “You know, it’s new experiences, new challenges, but I feel like I’m as prepared as I can be. We’ve got a culture and an expectation and a standard that is pretty high. So, that is always a good problem to look forward to.”
Not only is it a good problem, but it’s one that Colucci has had a big part in creating.
Since coming on board in 2017, the Panthers, who compete in the NCAA Division III, have had just one season below .500. They are a combined 17-5 and 11-3 in Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference games over the last two seasons.
The offense under Colucci has typically averaged around 30 points and more than 400 yards per game.
Since being named the new head coach last December, Colucci has been faced with the challenge of making sure the program does not miss a step, but continues to proceed in the right direction.
“The transition took place right in the thick of the recruiting season,” he said. “So, it was about making sure we didn’t lose any recruits through that transition and assure them that, you know, the program itself wasn’t going to be in any turmoil or there wasn’t going to be any drastic change.”
Aside from making sure the recruits were still on board, Colucci said the other task was investing himself to players on the roster that he was not as familiar with — namely the defense.
“Being the offensive coordinator, I knew the guys on offense really well,” he said. “So, the one thing I worked on this off season was getting to know the defensive guys, spending some time with them ... building relationships right away.”
Aside from a new head coach, Colucci said there were a couple of new assistant coaches coming on board, but most of the staff is back from a year ago.
Camp will open on Aug. 5 for new players with the returning group starting two days later.
The Panthers will begin the regular season on Aug. 31 at McMurry University in Little Rock, Arkansas.
The expectations is for BSC is to compete for a conference championship.
Colucci knows the expectations are lofty, but meeting them is a challenge he’s excited to take on.
“I’m pretty confident,” he said. “I’ve been here for six years, and I have a pretty good understanding of the institution, our kids, the culture or the foundation that has already been laid.
“I was a big part of that foundation. So, hopefully it’s going to be a smooth transition. We feel like we have an opportunity to compete for a championship just like we have the last three years. So, we’re excited about that pursuit.”
And while he is looking forward to his future as a head coach, he’s also grateful for the past.
Being a head football coach was never exactly Plan A for Colucci. Instead, the plan was to make a career in nursing.
But a journey that started off as an entry level assistant at Centre College in Kentucky, where he’d have to work weekends at a hospital to make ends meet, has led him to where he is now.
Birmingham Southern is slated to play at Centre on Nov. 11.
“I’ve had a little bit of luck in that I’ve been at the right place at the right time,” Colucci said. “Then I guess those that have been around me or above me felt like I was doing a good enough job to continue and advance along. I’ve been fortunate and I just trust that God has put me where I need to be.”
