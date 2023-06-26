SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside High School graduate Emilio Parks returned to his alma mater on Saturday to coordinate the Parks Second Annual Hoop Classic.
Parks said he wants to give back to his hometown and coordinating adult basketball tournaments is one way of doing that.
He graduated from Lakeside in 2010 and went on to graduate from Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte North Carolina in 2015. Parks scored more than 1,000 points in his career, then played professional basketball for more than seven years around the world.
There were eight teams who competed on Saturday in a double elimination tournament.
Parks said the players included graduates of Lakeside, Edgewood, Harvey and other schools.
Parks said he hopes to continue to grow the tournament.
“I really want Ashtabula County to get involved,” he said of getting athletes from Jefferson, Conneaut, Pymatuning Valley and other high schools.
There was a food truck in place in front of the school for hungry players and fans. Fans were charged $5, but children entered free.
Parks said the fans admission fees were used to pay the referees.
Mike Osborne, a long-time coordinator of the West Side Shootout, attended the event.
Parks and Osborne said they hope to work together on basketball events in the future.
“We are going to work together moving forward,” Parks said.
Osborne said it was great to see a lot of younger faces playing on Saturday that haven’t participated in the West Side Shootout.
The winning team consisted of: Marcus Ernst, Alex Heath, Ceon Howell, Parks, Tye Rood, Brandon Ford and Dalton Dragon.
“Emilio did a great job organizing the event and I know that everyone involved enjoyed it a lot,” Ernst said. “I hope it’s an event that can grow in our community and continue to stoke the fire for the love of basketball in Ashtabula.”
Howell added, “The Parks event definitely turned out very great. It brought out the city. The fans were definitely entertained and you know we had to win the championship.”
