SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Basketball players will get another chance to lace up the sneakers this weekend as the Parks First Annual Alumni Classic is ready to roll.
Lakeside graduate Emelio Parks is organizing the event that will include eight teams on Saturday at Lakeside High School.
“I always wanted to give back in some form or fashion,” Parks said.
He played Division II college basketball in Charlotte.
Parks has played in Malaysia, Puerto Rico, Europe and South America.
He also participated in
alumni tournaments in Ashtabula County and in the popular West Side Shoot Out held annually on July 4 weekend.
“I wanted to do something a little different,” Parks said.
Action is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. game with three games to follow.
The tournament’s final four is scheduled to being at 2 p.m. and the tournament finals at 4 p.m. Parks said.
Three teams from Lakeside, and one each from Edgewood, Saint John, Geneva, Chardon and Harvey are expected to participate.
Parks hopes this will be the first of many tournaments.
Paks said he hopes to eventually work with some kids as well.
The entry fee will be $5 with all team registration money, as well as the entry fees, going back into the game.
He said the registration fees will pay for referees coming from Cleveland and entry fee money will pay for incidentals such as water.
There will be food and drink vendors at the tournament as well, according to Parks.
He said the future configuration of the event will depend on how the first year goes.
