Staff Report
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Anthony Colucci has been tabbed to become the next Birmingham-Southern head football coach beginning in the spring of 2023 season.
Colucci, a Lakeside graduate, has spent the last six seasons as the Panthers offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
He was promoted to assistant head coach this past season and now will lead the Panthers starting in the spring of 2023.
He will take over a program that has won 17 games over the past two seasons, while also earning the programs first NCAA Division III Football Championships bid in the 2022 season.
In 2021, Colucci helped the Panthers to the winningest season in program history. Birmingham-Southern made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament, following the first NCAA tournament berth in program history.
“I am humbled and honored to be the next Head Coach of Birmingham-Southern Football,” Colucci said. “I do not take lightly the duty that has been bestowed upon me. I am thankful for the full support and belief in me from our administration. Birmingham-Southern College is a special place for my family and I, and we look forward to being a part of its future.
“This program is bigger than any one person. It is about the current and former players on our roster, their families, the alumni, and anyone who has ever provided support to Birmingham-Southern Football. The objective and the goal of the program will remain the same. We will continue to grow, develop, and guide young men towards becoming the best version of themselves. Relentlessly pursing excellence has become a way of life in this program, and we look forward to what the future holds for BSC Football.”
Colucci takes over for Tony Joe White, who is leaving for the opportunity to take over the program at Division III Austin College in Texas.
Colucci played for Bill Lipps at Lakeside. He played at Capital University where he was a three-year starter on the offensive line.
He is a 2014 graduate of Capital University with a bachelor’s degree of science in nursing.
Colucci, who was named an Ashtabula County Offensive Lineman of the Year while with the Dragons, previously spent three years on staff at Centre College.
He was the tight ends coach for two years before taking over the offensive line.
During his tenure with the Colonels, the offense broke program records in total points and yards per season for three consecutive years, finishing 2016 with 5,086 total yards (which ranked 13th nationally for total offense).
They also ranked in the top 20 of all NCAA Division III in six other offensive categories, including 42.6 points per game. Birmingham-Southern participates in NCAA Division III, competing as part of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference. Schools are located in Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas and Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.