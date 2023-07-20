A determined, selfless athlete.
Hailee Aguinaga, a 2021 Lakeside High School graduate, is continuing to grow in sports.
She stands 6-foot-1 and is an all-around athlete.
Aguinaga played volleyball and basketball all four years at LHS.
In basketball, Aguinaga holds a record with 85 blocks. She was named most valuable player her senior and junior years.
Aguinaga also ran track her freshman and sophomore years. During her high school basketball journey, she looked up to Geneva High School’s Jordan Vencill.
“She was confident and humble at the same time,” Aquinaga said of Vencill.
Aguinaga, who plays center for Penn State Shenango, is entering her third year with the program.
“The pace is quicker in college basketball,” she said.
Aguinaga has played in 46 career games at PSU Shenango. She is averaging 9.6 points per game, but upped her number to 10.7 per outing last season, compared to 8.2 as a freshman.
She’s averaging 11.8 rebounds (543 total) and 1.9 blocks (85) in two years at the school.
“My level of ability has
been challenged from the level of competition that I come across,” Aguinaga said. “It’s a lot different from the teams we’ve played in high school and everyone’s good or they wouldn’t be here.”
As she continues her journey through college, Aguinaga said she has several goals she wants to achieve with basketball, including winning a conference title.
“I want to lead the conference in rebounds again as I did the past two years,” Aguinaga “I want to enjoy it while I have it.”
Aguinaga said she chose Penn-State Shenango, which competes in the Penn State University Athletic Conference (PSUAC) and is a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA), because it would be less challenging to balance her academics as well as sports.
The school is located in Sharon, Pennsylvania.
Aguinaga, who also works, travels down the halls at PSU Shenango, while being an athlete.
“The most challenging part is working while balancing everything else,” Aguinaga said. “My coaches are flexible and understanding.”
Her major is health administration.
Aguinaga credits Dragons coach Nicole Grimmett for her playing college in college.
Grimmett has been the head coach of Lakeside’s girls basketball team for the past seven years.
“I became a coach to help my players with what comes next.” Grimmett said.
She describes her basketball program as “bringing up the culture.”
Grimmett schedules team dinners, helps her players become comfortable with one another “implements a family atmosphere.”
Grimmett describes Aquinaga as ‘a selfless player, encourager and determined to be the best.’
“Hailee always wants to help someone out.” Grimmett said “When Hailee’s schedule allows, she comes back to help with the current LHS girls team.” She is truly selfless. I want Hailee to follow her dreams.”
Currently Aquinaga
is enjoying her journey of where she is now.
“Coach Grimmett made several calls on my behalf to get me into college,” Aguinaga said.
Aquinaga’s ultimate dream is to play basketball overseas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.