CONNEAUT — The Lakeside girls basketball team used a 16-0 run overlapping the second and third quarters to erase a five-point deficit and beat Conneaut 44-32 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.
The Spartans led 14-9 lead early in the second quarter, but the Dragons defense tightened up and held the Spartans to just three points in the second quarter. Lakeside led 25-14 before Conneaut scored again with 5:40 remaining in the third quarter of the non-conference game.
After the Spartans ended the scoring drought, Lakeside went on a 10-3 run in the third quarter to extend its lead to 35-19. The Dragons led by at least 12 points the rest of the way.
Senior point guard Adrianna Campbell-Hull led the Dragons with 14 points and shot 7-for-21 from the field with six rebounds and four assists. For much of the game, she was able to effectively drive into the lane to create her own shot and set up her teammates.
“The drive was pretty much open for me, and my team did a great job spacing the floor making it easier for everyone to drive,” Campbell-Hull said. “It feels good and I’m glad we won and played together. We had a lot of communication, more than I’ve seen and I’m really excited.”
Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said Campbell-Hull understands the game and has good vision on the court.
“As our point, she sees the floor, she knows what to attack, she knows when to slow it down, she did a really good job for us tonight,” Grimmett said.
Junior Tamore Hoskin added 10 points and senior Jeanelle Bryan had seven for Lakeside.
Grimmett said her team in the second quarter was able to get into the passing lanes on defense and that helped get the offense going.
“We were communicating, and we were talking and getting a lot of deflections,” Grimmett said. “We were able to control the pace a little more and have more possessions on the offensive end. It was a rocky start, but it feels good to pull it out and we have a lot of things to work on Monday.”
Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said his team’s inexperience showed up at times.
“We were rushing our shots a little bit and making some bad passes and bad decisions and that sometimes happens with inexperience,” Ritari said.
“We talk about making strides and steps. Sometimes it’s baby steps and sometimes it’s giant steps. Right now, we need to at least make baby steps. I was happy with the effort because there was some good hustle and that’s the way we try to play.”
He said Campbell-Hull was able to get into the lane too easily against the Spartans and his team needed to make defensive adjustments.
“We would normally try to double her on the top and when we finally did, we were able to get some stops,” Ritari said.
Freshman forward Bella Fix led the Spartans with 11 points and eight rebounds. Junior Laney Pasanen added seven points and 13 rebounds for Conneaut. Junior Kaitlyn Bean scored seven points, and sophomore Kayla Farley had four points and a game-high 14 rebounds.
