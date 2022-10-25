HUDSON — On Tuesday afternoon before his team boarded the bus ticketed for the Division I district volleyball tournament district semifinal match, Lakeside coach Justin Stanford sent out a text to his team.
“It’s not how big you are, it’s how big you play,” the coach texted his players.
The Beavers, behind their strong play at the net, ousted Lakeside from postseason play, winning 25-22, 22-25, 25-18, 25-16 at Hudson High School.
Riverside advances to Thursday’s District Final against Massilon Jackson, which beat Mentor 3-1 in the first district semifinal.
Lakeside finished the season 20-4, and made its first district trip since 2008. Itn spite of his team’s heart, Stanford said there was no escaping Riverside’s size advantage.
“They’re big and we’re not a big team,” the coach said. “We came out and gave them everything we had. Credit to them [Riverside], they’re a good volleyball team.
“They had us out of system a lot, and had a lot of blocked touches. They were just a little too much for us, but we battled and I’m very proud of these girls.”
The Dragons came out strong, scoring the first six points of the opening set.
But Riverside answered with a 7-0 run or their own.
The set was tied six times before the Beavers went on 7-0 run to grab a 20-14 lead. Lakeside rallied back to make it 22-20, but could get no closer.
In the second set, the Dragons stayed close throughout, before catching Riverside
at 19.
Lakeside then went on a 6-3 run to even the match at 1-1.
In the third and fourth sets, though, the Beavers were able to sustain scoring runs that were too much to overcome.
Lakeside fell behind 19-9 in the third and 9-2 in the fourth.
The Dragons found back in both sets, but Riverside recorded
wins and claimed the match.
“It’s a game of runs,” Stanford said. “You want to keep those runs as small as you possibly can, but in the sets we lost, we gave up sixth, seven, eight point runs. That’s hard to come back from, especially when you’re the smaller team.”
Playing on a stage no Lakeside team had stepped on in more a decade, the Dragons played a mostly clean game with minimal errors.
They just did not have the firepower Riverside (16-8) possessed.
“We played solid,” Stanford said. “There were a few errors we’d like to have back, but I’m proud of them.
“They left it all out in the court and that’s what we want from them.”
Chrisjeily Rodriguez led Lakeside with 23 kills, followed by Halle Chase with 11.
Chase had a team-best 12 serving points, while Rodriguez notched 26 digs and Andi Mickovky added 24 assists.
“It was a great feeling for the girls,” Stanford said of the appearance. “The school is really proud of them, they were behind them and the girls really liked that. The staff and myself, we’re amazingly proud.”
