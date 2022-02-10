ASHTABULA — Nicole Lemponen spent a lot of time in a bowling alley before she was even before born.
It all paid off on Thursday afternoon as the Lakeside senior signed a letter of intent to bowl for Mercyhurst University next year.
Jennifer Lemponen, Nicole’s mother and bowling coach, said she bowled while she was pregnant and began taking her to the bowling alley when she was very young.
Lemponen has been coaching the Dragons for seven years when she started the program that is the only high school bowling team in Ashtabula County.
“Years of practice and putting the time in,” Jennifer Lemponen said of the hard work that paid off with a scholarship. She said there are eight girls and five boys on the bowling teams.
The Dragons compete in a league with schools from Lake and Geauga counties that include representatives from the Chagrin Valley Conference, the Western Reserve Conference and several independents.
Nicole Lemponen has represented the Dragons at the state tournament for two years and hopes to earn another trip to the Ohio High School Athletic Association bowling tournament in Columbus on March 12.
She said she is very excited about bowling for Mercyhurst University. Lemponen said she thought she might be able to bowl in college when she won the district bowling tournament as a sophomore.
“I grew up in the bowling alley,” she said. Lemponen said she has been bowling six days a week for a long time.
“I have been bowling since I was 6,” she said.
Lemponen said she plans to major in bio-chemistry.
During the ceremony, held prior to a match with Austintown Fitch, Lemponen put on a Mercyhurst sweatshirt and opened a banner to announce her college choice.
“We know you are an excellent person and [have] a great spirit,” said Lakeside Athletic Director Sean Allgood.
“I’m just really proud of this girl. She has put a lot of work to get to this point,” Jennifer Lemponen said before Nicole signed the letter of intent.
