After going 17-5 a year ago, the Pymatuning Valley softball team season with high expectations ... expectations that they have definitely met this spring.
The Lakers are 13-4 overall, and a perfect 9-0 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference so far this season.
They will have a key home matchup against Chalker on Thursday. The Wildcats are also 9-0 in conference play.
Lakers coach Andy Gray said this team is basically picking up where they left off a year ago.
“We were young last year, we didn’t have any seniors,” he said. “We have everybody back this year. We were 17-5 a year ago, so having everybody back, we expected to be okay.”
PV has been a little better than OK.
They’re currently on a three game winning streak.
Two of the four losses have been by one run to Ashtabula County teams.
The Lakers dropped a 7-6 decision to Edgewood on April 20, which has been their last loss, and 9-8 to Geneva in the second game of a doubleheader on April 15
Offensively, PV is averaging nearly 12 runs a game. Three times they’ve scored more than 20 runs in a game with a season-high 21 against Bristol on April 7.
Baleigh Alderman, last year’s Ashtabula County Player of the Year, is hitting .600 with six doubles, a home run and team-best 38 RBIs.
Saige Payne and Mariah Sharpe are both hitting well over .400, while Rieane Zajac checks in at .394 and leads the team with three home runs.
Alderman and Payne have shared the bulk of the pitching duties.
Sharpe has also made a few appearances. Supported by a defense that is solid, the three hurlers combine for a combined ERA of 2.08.
What the stats and numbers do not show, though, is that softball is not the primary
sport for many of the teams.
PV, like other Division III schools, has more than its share of athletes playing multiple sports.
Gray said that only Payne and a couple of freshmen, Kylie Luke and Natlie Haines, play travel ball.
The bulk of the team also play basketball or volleyball.
“I tell them all the time, just think how good you’d be if you played all year,” Gray said. “We’re competing against girls that play all year round and we’re beating them.
“We have girls that pick up the glove in March and put it down in May and don’t pick it up again. I wish they could play more but travel is expensive, not everyone in our district can do that.”
The Lakers are still in a position to do something that no PV softball team has done since 2009 — win a conference championship.
It’s something Gray would love to see happen, but at the same time, he’s not looking to put any pressure on his team.
“I don’t tell them too much stuff like that because I don’t want to make them nervous,” he explained. “I’d just rather them play free.”
But, the coach said the Lakers know a challenge that awaits them in Chalker.
“We’re undefeated, they’re undefeated, so yeah it’s gonna be a big game,” Gray said.
Game time is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. in Andover.
The Lakers also captured the ninth seed in the Division III, Northeast 1 sectional-district tournament. They open tournament play on Tuesday at home against No. 19 Youngstown Liberty.
