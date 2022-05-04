Staff Report
County softball teams and Madison have found out their sectional/district postseason games.
Postseason action is scheduled to start on Monday.
Lakeside and Madison are competing in Division I; Edgewood, Geneva and Jefferson in DII; Conneaut, Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley in DIII and St. John in DIV.
The Lakers (14-3) earned the highest seed among county teams and Madison at sixth in the LaBrae sectional-district.
PV is scheduled to open postseason play at 5 p.m. on May 12 against the Newton Falls (No. 7)-Berkshire (No. 18) winner in a sectional final.
Also in Division III, the Mustangs, as the 13th seed, are slated to host No. 21 LaBrae at 5 p.m. Tuesday in an opening-round game.
Conneaut is at the South Range sectional-district. The No. 22 Spartans are scheduled to play at No. 11 United at 5 p.m. on Tuesday to open the tournament.
Division I
Madison is at the Mentor sectional-district site, while Lakeside is at Massillon Washington.
In first-round action, the Blue Streaks, who are seeded 28th, is slated to host No. 32 Brush at 5 p.m. on Monday.
The Dragons, who are the 33rd seed, are scheduled to play at No. 21 Stow-Munroe Falls the same day and time as the Madison-Brush contest.
Division II
Edgewood is the 17th seed at the Hubbard sectional-district.
The 17th-seeded Warriors are slated to host No. 24 Ravenna at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Geneva and Jefferson are also scheduled
to play at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The 15th-seeded Eagles are scheduled to play at Harvey, the 11th seed.
The Falcons, who are the 19th seed, are slated to start the tournament with a game at Northeast 8 Conference opponent, No. 16 Struthers.
Jefferson defeated Struthers 18-6 on April 20.
Both the Falcons and Eagles are at the Jefferson sectional-district.
Division IV
St, John opens the tournament at 5 p.m. on Monday at home vs. Bloomfield.
The Herarlds are the 21st seed, while Bloomfield checks in 23rd.
Last week, St. John defeated Bloomfield 8-7 on a walk-off single.
Division I
Mentor Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. North Canton Hoover, 6. Massillon Jackson, 8. Mayfield, 9. Mentor, 11. Chardon, 15. North, 20. Hudson, 24. Canton Glenoak, 26. Twinsburg, 28. Madison, 32. Brush.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 9
• 5 p.m.: Brush at Madison
• 5 p.m.: Twinsburg at North
• 5 p.m.: Glenoak at Mentor
Final
May 11
• 5 p.m.: Madison-Brush winner at Hoover
• 5 p.m.: Hudson at Chardon
• 5 p.m.: Twinsburg-North winner at Jackson
• 5 p.m.: Mentor-Glenoak winner at Mayfield
May 16
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: Brush-Madison-Hoover winner vs. Chardon-Hudson winner
• 5 p.m.: Twinsburg-North-Jackson winner vs. Mentor-Glenoak-Mayfield winner
May 18
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners at TBA
Massillon Washington Sectional-District
• Seeds: 3. New Philadelphia, 4. Riverside, 5. Walsh Jesuit, 14. Boardman, 16. Uniontown Lake, 21. Stow Munroe-Falls, 23. South, 29. Warren G. Harding, 30. Akron Kenmore-Garfield, 31. Cuyahoga Falls, 33. Lakeside.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 9
• 5 p.m.: Warren G. Harding at Akron Kenmore-Garfield
• 5 p.m.: Lakeside at Stow-Munroe Falls
• 5 p.m.: Cuyahoga Falls at Uniontown Lake
Final
May 11
• 5 p.m.: Harding-Kenmore winner at Riverside
• 5 p.m.: South at Walsh Jesuit
• 5 p.m.: Stow-Munroe Falls-Lakeside winner at New Philadelphia
• 5 p.m.: Lake-Cuyahoga Falls at Boardman
May 16
District semifinal
• 2 p.m.: Harding-Garfield-Riverside winner vs. Walsh Jesuit-South winner
• 5 p.m.: Munroe-Falls-Lakeside-New Philadelphia winner vs. Lake-Cuyahoga Falls-Boardman winner
May 18
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners at TBA
Division II
Jefferson Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. West Branch, 3. Poland, 5. Canfield, 7. Aurora, 8. Perry, 11. Harvey, 14. Girard, 15. Geneva, 16. Struthers, 19. Jefferson, 21. West Geauga, 23. Niles, 26. Youngstown Chaney.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 10
• 5 p.m.: Niles at Girard
• 5 p.m.: Jefferson at Struthers
• 5 p.m.: Chaney at Poland
• 5 p.m.: Geneva at Harvey
• 5 p.m.: West Geauga at Perry
Final
May 12
• 5 p.m.: Niles-Girard winner at West Branch
• 5 p.m.: Struthers-Jefferson winner vs. Poland-Chaney winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Harvey-Geneva winner at Canfield
• 5 p.m.: WG-Perry winner at Aurora
May 17
District semifinal
• 5 p.m.: Niles-Girard-West Branch winner vs. Struthers-Jefferson-Poland-Chaney winner
• 6:30 p.m.: Harvey-Geneva-Canfield winner vs. WG-Perry-Aurora winner
May 19
District final
• 4:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners at TBA
Hubbard Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. Alliance Marlington, 4. Hubbard, 6. Mogadore Field, 9. Lakeview, 10. Alliance, 12. Salem, 13. Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 17. Edgewood, 18. Kenston, 20. Streetsboro, 22. Southeast, 24. Ravenna, 25. Youngstown East.
Sectional
Semifinal
May 10
• 5 p.m.: Streetsboro at Kenston
• 5 p.m.: East at Alliance
• 5 p.m.: NDCL at Lakeview
• 5 p.m.: Ravenna at Edgewood
• 5 p.m.: Southeast at Salem
Final
May 12
• 5 p.m.: Kenston-Streetsboro winner at Marlington
• 5 p.m.: East-Alliance winner vs. Lakeview-NDCL winner, TBA
• 5 p.m.: Ravenna-Edgewood winner at Hubbard
• 5 p.m.: Southeast-Salem winner at Field
District
Semifinal
May 17
• 4 p.m.: Kenston-Streetsboro-Marlington winner vs.Alliance-East-Lakeview-NDCL winner, TBA
• 5:30 p.m.: Ravenna-Edgewood-Hubbard winner vs. Southeast-Salem-Field winner, TBA
Final
May 19
5 p.m.: Semifinal winners
Division III
LaBrae Sectional-District
• Seeds: 2. Youngstown Ursuline, 3. Champion, 6. Pymatuning Valley, 7. Newton Falls, 8. Rootstown, 9. Springfield, 13. Grand Valley, 14. Kirtland, 16. Garfield, 19. Berkshire, 20. Youngstown Liberty, 21. LaBrae.
Sectional
Semifinal
May 10
• 5 p.m.: Youngstown Liberty at Rootstown
• 5 p.m.: Berkshire at Newton Falls
• 5 p.m.: Garfield at Springfield
• 5 p.m.: LaBrae at GV
Final
May 12
• 5 p.m.: Liberty-Rootstown winner at Champion
• 5 p.m.: Newton Falls-Berkshire winner at PV
• 5 p.m.: Springfield-Garfield winner vs. Kirtland, TBA
• 5 p.m.: LaBrae-GV winner at Ursuline
District
Semifinal
May 17
• 3:30 p.m.: Liberty-Rootstown-Champion winner vs. Berkshire-Newton Falls-PV winner, TBA
• 5:30 p.m.: Springfield-Garfield-Kirtland winner vs. LaBrae-GV-Ursuline winner, TBA
Final
May 19
• 5:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners
South Range Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. South Range, 4. Crestview, 5. Columbiana, 10. Crestwood, 11. Hanover United, 12. Cardinal Mooney, 15. Waterloo, 17. East Palestine, 18. Gilmour Academy, 22. Conneaut, 23. Campbell Memorial.
Sectional
Semifinal
May 10
• 5 p.m.: Campbell Memorial at East Palestine
• 5 p.m.: Gilmour Academy at Crestwood
• 5 p.m.: Conneaut at United
Final
May 12
• 5 p.m.: Memorial-East Palestine winner at S. Range
• 5 p.m.: Waterloo at Cardinal Mooney
• 5 p.m.: Gilmour-Crestwood winner at Columbiana
• 5 p.m.: Conneaut-United winner at Crestview
District
Semifinal
May 17
• 3:30 p.m.: Campbell-East Palestine-South Range winner vs. Waterloo-Cardinal Mooney winner, TBA
• 5:30 p.m.: Gilmour-Crestwood-Columbiana winner vs. United-Conneaut-Crestview winner, TBA
Final
May 19
• 5:30 p.m.: Semifinal winners
Division IV
Badger Sectional-District
• Seeds: 1. Mathews, 3. Brookfield, 7. Chalker, 13. Warren John F. Kennedy, 14. Lowellville, 15. Maplewood, 16. Fairport Harding, 17. Badger, 18. Mineral Ridge, 20. Leetonia, 21. St. John, 23. Bloomfield.
Sectional tournament
Semifinal
May 9
• 5 p.m.: Bloomfield at St. John
• 5 p.m.: Badger at Fairport Harding
• 5 p.m.: Maplewood at Lowellville
• 5 p.m.: Leetonia at Mineral Ridge
Final
May 11
• 5 p.m.: St. John-Bloomfield winner at Mathews
• 5 p.m.: Fairport-Badger winner at John F. Kennedy
• 5 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood winner at Chalker
• 5 p.m.: Leetonia-Mineral Ridge at Brookfield
May 16
District semifinal
• 4 p.m.: St. John-Bloomfield-Mathews winner vs. Fairport-Badger-JFK winner, TBA
• 5:30 p.m.: Lowellville-Maplewood-Chalker winner vs. Leetonia-Mineral Ridge-Brookfield winner, TBA
May 18
District final
• 5 p.m.: Semifinal winners, TBA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.