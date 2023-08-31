Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley have continued to play football against one another, despite the Mustangs switching to the Chagrin Valley Conference.
The two Ashtabula County schools were together in the Northeastern Athletic Conference, until GV’s switch to the CVC 2019.
This season will be the final non-conference contest for the Lakers and Mustangs. GV is rejoining the NAC starting next season.
But it doesn’t matter where the game is played or the circumstances, this is a big one for both schools and communities.
“Playing GV always brings excitement into the community,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “It’s a rivalry game our players took forward to.”
Mustangs coach Clint Nims added, “It’s always exciting when you get to play that team out east. It’s doesn’t matter if it’s a conference game or non-conference, it will always be a battle from the opening kickoff to the final whistle.”
As we enter Week 3, looking at the county standings, we see that Geneva and Edgewood are an impressive 2-0. Conneaut, Lakeside, Madison and PV are 1-1 and Jefferson, GV and Saint John are still seeking that first win.
All the county teams are scheduled to play on Friday night, except Saint John, which has a Saturday afternoon contest.
Friday
• Edgewood (2-0) at Harvey (0-2): The Warriors have topped 50 points wins over Liberty and GV, respectively. Edgewood quarterback Tony Hall has thrown for 335 yards and six TDs. Zeke Lucas, Anthony Hunt, Jacob Ernst, Zach Hull, Hunter Braat and Jaiven Pope are among a talented group of skilled position players. The Red Raiders posted 42 points in their opening-season loss to Rocky River, but were held scoreless in a 33-0 defeat to Perry last Friday. Harvey’s Shahn Alston ran for two scores against Rocky River.
• Springfield (1-1) vs. Geneva (2-0) at Spire Academy: The Tigers rebounded after an opening-season with a 42-7 victory over Brookfield.
Through two games, Springfield QB Kolten Ruark has thrown for two TDs. Dante Gentile and Kaesen Kosek have combined for five rushing TDs. The Eagles notched a big win over Struthers 31-22 last Friday. Bryce Peet and Luke Smith have formed a solid backfield combination with a combined 284 yards rushing and five TDs.
• Lakeside (1-1) at Ursuline (2-0): The Dragons struggled in a 38-8 loss to Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin last Friday. Running back Devan Miller Jr. scored on a 70-yard run for Lakeside. After a 36-28 win over Steubenville in their opener, the Fighting Irish routed Padua Franciscan 38-7 last Friday. Christian Lynch, a Princeton commit, is one of the top running backs in our area. Jack Ericson is a second-year starting quarterback. He threw for 235 points against Franciscan. Ericson is also surrounded by good athletes, such as D.C. Ferrell, Devonte Taylor, and Tairan Davis. On defense, Ty’Req Donlow is the reigning All-NEO Defensive Player of the Year in Division III.
• GV (0-2) at PV (1-1): The Mustangs are a continued work in progress. QB Sammy Goforth has thrown for 228 yards. The Lakers recorded a nice 28-13 win over Cardinal last Friday. On the season, QB Ryan Croston has rushed for 196 yards with three scores and thrown for 154, while running back Ty Vickery checks in with 150 yards and two TDs.
• Jefferson (0-2) at Beaver Local (1-1): Falcons QB Kaige Boczar ran for 180 yards and passed for another 92 in last Friday’s 32-13 loss to Lakeview. Devin Salinas caught three passes for 90 yards. The Beavers fell to Struthers 37-20 in Week 1, but came back to take down Salem 41-20 last Friday. Senior QB Austin Cline is a player to watch.
• Conneaut (1-1) at Independence (0-2): The Spartans will look to bounce back after a tough 28-24 loss to Berlin Center Western Reserve last Friday. QB Max Gleason and running back Wyatt Payne are forming a nice one-two punch in the backfield with 327 and 256 yards, respectively, rushing. The Blue Devils have tallied just six points in two contests. They are pass heavy on offense and active on defense.
• Madison (1-1) at North (1-1): The Blue Streaks will look to carry the momentum from a 41-8 win over South last Friday in facing another Western Reserve Conference foe. The running game and five turnovers paved the way for the win. The Rangers bounced back from a 22-14 opening-season loss to beat Norwalk, a Division III team from Huron County, 35-0. The Rangers rushed for 200-plus yards, scored four TDs on passes and capitalized on turnovers.
Saturday
• Beachwood (0-2) vs. Saint John (0-2) at Spire Academy: Both teams are searching for their initial win of the 2023 season. The Bison have scored just six points in two games. The Heralds haven’t had many bright spots this season, but one is quarterback Vin Narducci’s 242 yards, and Will Anderson has five receptions for 152 yards and two TDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.