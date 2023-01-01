Staff Report
The Pymatuning Valley boys basketball team finished 2022 strong.
The Lakers (6-1, 3-1 Northeastern Athletic Conference) are looking to carry that
momentum into the new year.
Tyler Britton leads PV, averaging 25 points per game, but it hasn’t been a one-person show.
“The first six guys are all averaging double figures,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “We’re sharing the ball and playing hard on defense. It’s everything a coach could want from his team.
“I’m really lucky to be working with such a great staff and kids.”
PV downed Windham 73-45, Mathews 79-68 and Cardinal 70-55 over the last couple of weeks to close 2022.
In the win over Cardinal, five players reached double digits, led by Britton’s 20 points.
Luke Harvey and Blake Krznaric each scored 11 points, while Ryan Croston and Jon Moschell added 10 apiece.
“We started off strong,” Britton said. “I think we are doing real well, but definitely need to work on some things.”
PV’s lone loss has been to
Fairport Harbor 52-51
on Dec. 9.
“We just have to not beat ourselves and keep composure,” Britton said.
Shontz is looking forward to getting 2023 going.
PV has a big week of competition.
The Lakers host Edgewood on Wednesday, then play at Jefferson on Saturday and at Badger on Monday.
“Lots of exciting games in the next few weeks,” Shontz said. “We’re hoping to keep the momentum going into 2023.”
In other recent county basketball action:
BOYS
Grand Valley recorded a 75-70 win over Geneva.
Nate Boiarski led a balanced scoring attack with 18 points, followed by Robert Rogers with 16 and Logan Zirzow at 10.
“A much-needed win for our program,” Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. “First time winning at their place in 10-plus years. It’s always good for a D4 [Division IV] school to get a road win against a D2 [Division II] school.”
Luke Smith had 22 points, Luke Barbo scored 17 and Andrew Oros added 14 for the Eagles.
Geneva had defeated Jefferson 74-63 before Christmas.
Four players reached double figures, paced by Anthony Kosicek with 22. Oros had 13 points, followed by Smith and Hayden Diemer with
12 each and Barbo
at 11.
• Jefferson captured the Harbor Creek Holiday Tournament.
The Falcons (5-2) defeated Seneca 82-56 and Struthers 61-46 for the championship.
In the win over Struthers, just three players scored for Jefferson.
Joe DeGeorge tallied 26 points, Anthony Covetta posted 23 and Grant Hitchcock contributed 12.
Against Seneca, Covetta and Hitchcock paced the way with 26 points each, while DeGeorge chipped in with 17.
GIRLS
• Saint John registered a 60-26 win over Lakeside.
Alyssa Cevera had 23 points, while Colleen Anderson and Mickey Zheng contributed 10 apiece.
Daneja Holley scored nine points for the Dragons.
• Geneva captured its second straight win, defeating Jefferson 46-37.
Delaney Marrison had 13 points for the Eagles. Mia Contenza tallied 13 points for the Falcons.
• GV topped Chalker 49-39.
Carly James scored 18 points, while Katelyn Hart added 13.
• Madison recorded a 54-50 win over Lake Catholic.
Three players scored in double figures, paced by Claire Wakim with 15 points. Sydney Sorber notched 14 points and Zoey Deligianis added 13.
• Conneaut downed Girard 43-20.
Addie Kennedy and Cora Szalai scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, for the Spartans.
