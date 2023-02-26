BURTON — Jayce Dietrich may be going to this weekend’s Division III District Tournament at Perry as a top seed.
But during his sectional semifinal match on Saturday at Berkshire High School, the Pymatuning Valley senior got a quick refresher on the importance of being careful with every move on the mat this time of year.
Dietrich wound up with a pin at 3:06 against Perry’s Drew Smith, but not before a momentary slip nearly cost him a trip to his back.
Dietrich recovered, then went on to score a 15-2 technical fall over Beachwood’s Caleb Greenwood in the championship bout.
The moment against Smith, though, was a reminder of how you have to wrestle in the postseason, Dietrich said.
“The big thing about being a senior is if I make a mistake, it could compromise how much longer my season goes,” he said. “I want to stay along with the guys on my team as long as I can.”
The difference from staying around versus hanging out in the bleachers until it’s time to load up the bus is often knowing when to go for it and when to play it safe.
“You have to be safe and be aggressive at the same time,” Dietrich said.
It’s a fine line Lakers coach Dave Miller said even experienced guys need to be reminded of from time to time.
“Jayce and I had a talk after that match,” Miller said. “He did something that could have gotten him in trouble. “I told him ‘You don’t need to do that.’ If a guy is giving you something and you feel safe and you know it’s there, you gotta hit it. It’s a measured response though, don’t force something if it’s not there, take what you’re given.”
Dietrich is one of seven PV wrestlers who will compete Perry this weekend.
Nick Hitchcock (175) and Andrew Lappe (190) each took second on Saturday.
Brennan Moore (157) finished third, while Luciano Lopez (120), Devin Sharpe (138) and Bennett Claypoole (150) each posted fourth. Jayden Pudder (132), and Kamron Cargill (285) both finished fifth and will serve as alternates.
Miller, as most coaches the day after a tournament, had mixed emotions.
“Seven guys and two alternates, you can’t really complain too much about that,” he said. “At the same time, there were a couple of matches where I thought we might’ve left some things on the mat and kids didn’t get out because of that, but it’s kind of the nature of the beast. Sometimes, things don’t go your way and there’s nothing you can do but learn from it and move on.”
The Lakers were second overall behind Perry in the team standings on Saturday.
Conneaut also had a strong showing, by placing fifth, and sending four wrestlers to the district tournament.
Amari Bowers (138) and Daren Christine (285) captured championships, Scotty Edwards (215) nabbed second abd Mosses Schwartz was third at 190.
In the finals, Bowers earned a 6-0 decision over Berkshire’s Johnny Heiden, while Christine recorded a 9-1 major decision over Perry’s Kenny Walker.
Schwartz had a bit of a bizarre day Saturday, but then again he’s had kind of a bizarre season.
The senior only started wrestling last year. This year, he lost his starting slot in the Spartans lineup and had to win it back.
Saturday, Schwartz appeared to have his semifinal match won 6-5, until the officials ruled the scorekeepers were mistaken and he actually lost 6-5 to Lappe.
“It ended up not going my way,” he said. “I felt like I should have gotten 30 seconds back, but I was not rewarded that.”
Unshaken, though, Schwartz bounced back in the bottom bracket with back- to-back wins for third.
This weekend will be his first time wrestling in a district tournament, which was his goal from the beginning of the season.
“Anything I do now is just extra,” Schwartz said.
A couple of other schools had guys break through to the second week of the postseason, however.
For Saint John, Joe Piccirillo (157) and Aiden Heath (165) took fourth while Dalton Nellis (215) will serve as an alternate.
Grand Valley’s Trevor Mullins was fourth at 215.
