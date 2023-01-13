SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — If there’s one thing the Pymatuning Valley basketball team cares about, it would be winning.
“They don’t care about a thing but getting a 'W,' Coach Ryan Shontz said. “I love that. It's really hard to teach kids that in this day and age of social media and looking flashy. My boys just want to win.”
Coming off their biggest win of the season though, a 54-54 come-from-behind road win at previously undefeated Badger on Tuesday night, Shontz confessed a little concern on his part about the team having a let down.
Instead, the Lakers wasted little time Friday night, jumping on a shorthanded Saint John team early and cruising to a 69-23 win in Northeast Conference basketball action at St John High School.
“I was really worried about being up so high on Tuesday with that game,” Shontz said. “We were on the road again and we have a tendency to let down. The boys came out very focused tonight, it’s good that we’ve been maturing throughout the season, I like it.”
The Lakers (9-2 5-1 NAC) scored the first eight points of the game.
Tyler Britton was his dominant self, scoring 14 of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter. He sat the second half out.
Blake Kezanic and Luke Harvey had 14 and 13 points, respectively.
The Heralds were missing players that were serving suspensions after an altercation in a game at Grand Valley last week.
“They’re going to be a different game when they get those guys back,” Shontz said. “Coach [Curtis] Turner does a great job with those boys, this is not their full squad.”
In the other locker room, Turner was just as complimentary about his counterpart.
Knowing what his team was up against, the coach’s message to the boys he did have available was to come out ready to play.
“For us to come out strong,” Turner said. “We were definitely down in numbers and PV is a good team, even if we’re healthy. They’re the best team in the county, or at least one of the best teams in the county. So, I just told them to come out and play strong and wherever things lay after that, that’s where we’re at.”
St John (3-7, 2-2 NAC) had some success moving the ball against the PV zone defense, but finishing around the hoop was another story.
“We wanted to penetrate to get to the basket, but we saw tall trees when we got there,” Turner said. “It was difficult for us, especially when they got their shot blocked a few times. Tthey kind of shied away from it, but those are learning opportunities for us. If we get a chance to play PV again, hopefully that will be different.”
Anthony Severino led the Heralds with 10 points.
Saint John will be at Windham next Tuesday. It will be the last game the suspended players will be out for.
As for the Lakers, they’ll be back in their home gym also on Tuesday to host Bristol.
