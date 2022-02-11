CONNEAUT — Mercyhurst Prep never trailed against the Conneaut and used a balanced attack for 57-19 to a road win Friday night in District 10 conference boys basketball action.
Senior guard Dewey Byrd and senior forward Trey Battle each scored 11 points to lead the Lakers. Senior guard Aronde Bridgett added eight points. Nine players were able to score for Mercyhurst Prep.
Conneaut was led by senior guard Kiefer Mandagelo with eight points and senior forward Marcus Owens added six. Junior center Gavin Hedrick notched 6 rebounds.
Mercyhurst Prep improved to 8-11 with the win, while Conneaut dropped to 2-17 with the loss.
The Lakers took a 15-4 lead after the first quarter and built a 29-14 advantage at halftime. Mercyhurst Prep outscored the Spartans 28-5 in the second half.
Mercyhurt Prep shot 22-for-55 (40.0%) from the field and made 11 of 17 free throw attemps. The Lakers defense held Conneaut to 8-for-30 (26.6%) shooting from the field and 1-for-2 from the free throw line.
“I just think we want to play a certain way and we press a little bit and were able to create some turnovers,” Lakers coach Sean Baer said. “Those turnovers gave us the momentum we like to play with. When we make free throws and easy layups it’s really good to build that momentum up for us.”
Baer was pleased with his team’s effort toward the end of the season.
“I respect [Conneaut] coach [Tim] Tallbacka and what he’s doing with his program, and we always want to come out here and play as well as we can,” Baer said.
Tallbacka said the Spartans inexperience showed against the Lakers.
“For us to compete with the young group that we have, we have to function at 100% efficiency mentally, and getting after it physically, and I don’t think we did that tonight,” Tallbacka said. “We were about 80%. There are a lot of teams that can get away with that, but we’re not one of them.”
He said the Spartans need to keep working hard to improve.
“We have to keep fighting and trying to find a way to get better and make it happen,” Tallbacka said. “That’s a well-coached and experienced team, so if we don’t function at 100% as far as getting after loose balls and being sharp with our passes then it’s going to be tough. We need to learn this lesson and get after it at practice.”
Conneaut is at North East on Tuesday, while Mercyhurst Prep plays at home today vs McDowell.
