ANDOVER — Coming together meant winning together for the Pymatuning Valley softball team this spring.
Though the Lakers season did come to an end Thursday with a 6-1 loss to Newton Falls in a Division III sectional final, PV had a lot to hang its hat on, as well as a lot to strive for in the future.
Aside from reaching the sectional final, the Lakers won 17 games and finished second in the Northeast Athletic Conference.
Pitcher Baleigh Alderman said the team had a closeness unlike any other team.
“Honestly, it was a lot of fun,” the junior said. “In past seasons, it’s been a struggle to bond together as a team and have girls do their best. This year, I think we put together a really good team and we played really well.”
The way the team bonded is something Alderman had a direct correlation with their success on the diamond.
“The better we bonded the better we were,” she said. “We all got behind each other.”
Coach Andy Gray did not hesitate to agree.
He also said that considering his team’s youth, they overachieved.
“I’m very proud of these girls,” Gray said. “We did not have one senior on the team and we were relying on two or three freshmen contributing, and they all played well. We won 17 games, with a terrible spring [weather-wise] We have everyone coming back so we have a lot to look forward to.”
Alderman struck out the first three Tiger hitters she faced and retired the first nine in order, before Newton Falls got to her in the fourth inning for two runs, partly on a couple of balls that could
have been played better
defensively.
PV battled back in its half of the inning on singles by Saige Payne and Alderman. Mariah Sharpe walked to load the bases with one out, setting up a prime opportunity for the the Lakers bats to do some damage.
A walk to Mya Skarlinsky to bring Payne home was the only run they could plate, however.
Falls pitcher Sophie Tvarach struck out a pair to get her team out of trouble.
“That was our opportunity,” Gray said. “What we tell the girls all the time though is you have to make contact. You can’t afford to strike out, you strike out, you’re not advancing runners. When you get in situations, especially against a team like this, you have to take advantage of opportunities when they come.”
The Lakers finished with a record of 17-5, they went 10-3 in NAC play.
Newton Falls advances to next week’s Division III District Tournament and will host Rootstown in a semifinal on Tuesday. Gray said that while the team accomplished quite a bit this season, everyone knows there is still work to do.
“Hopefully they are hungry for next year, because they saw we played right with these girls,” he said. “If you take away a couple of mistakes here and there, we were right there with them. I think their confidence level is now that they know we can play with a team like this.”
Alderman added, “I’m super excited to play with these girls again.”
