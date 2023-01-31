CONNEAUT — From a broken shoulder his freshman year to a job he didn’t want to give up to back on the mat for his senior year, that’s been the story of Luke Mouyard.
Mouyard and his Pymatuning Valley teammates defeated Conneaut Tuesday 58-24 Tuesday night at Garcia Gymnasium.
Mouyard was one of five PV wrestlers to earn pins.
After a few years off the mat, the senior is not only winning, but said he’s having a great time back in the room with a handful of fellow seniors along with a mix of young wrestlers.
“It’s great being back,” Mouyard said. “I kind of know the kids, but we’re all close. We’re all having a good time.”
Mouyard is coming off a tough weekend, going 0-2 at the highly competitive Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament. But he has had a solid season at 13-5 after the win at 165 pounds on Tuesday night.
Success for someone who’s not wrestled in a few years may seem surprising, but it’s kind of indicative of what’s been happening at PV as a lot of young guys are showing growth and improvement.
“We have a lot of good kids,” Mouyard said. “I love to see kids learning, especially the younger kids. They listen to the coaches, the practices go really well.”
For Lakers coach Dave Miller, having such a mix of experience and skill level in the room has been fun, but also challenging.
“We do have fun,” Miller said. “The older guys help the younger guys at times and it’s a good mix we have in the room. We have some young guys that are still developing and will hopefully be in a good spot for next year and for our seniors, I just want to see if we can keep the season going.”
Against the Spartans, the Lakers took advantage of having a full lineup and won seven of the 10 bouts wrestled.
Getting pins for PV, aside from Mouyard, were Lucian Lopez (120), Devin Sharpe (138), Brennan Moore (157) and Andrew Lappe (190).
Across the mat, Conneaut could not match the PV’s depth, but their top wrestlers certainly displayed why the program could very well be heard from this postseason.
Amari Bowers (138), Scotty Edwards (215) and Darien Christine (285) all scored pins.
“Our top guys wrestled really well [Tuesday],” Spartans Coach Keith Sherman said. “After that, though, we’re inexperienced and young and it showed.”
Christine won the EOWL 285 championship last weekend, while Bowers and Edwards each took second.
The Spartans will be back tonight to host a talented Girard team, while PV is off until next Wednesday with a home match vs. Jefferson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.