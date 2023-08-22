ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Momentum and composure can take an entire game to build, but just a moment to lose.
The Pymatuning Valley soccer team had it most of the night, lost it late, but recaptured enough of it just in time for a late goal and a 3-2 win over Edgewood at Corlew Stadium in a county boys soccer clash.
The Lakers took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Caydence Wiser and Zane Neczeporenko.
Edgewood got back in the match quickly after intermission when Cole Billington found the net. Then, the Warriors tied it up nearly 30 minutes later on a goal from Geno Measel.
With all the momentum of a comeback from a young team, though, Neczeporenko said his team wasn’t about to let the shift of events get to his team.
“They got the momentum at the end with those goals, they had it, but we never backed down, even when we had the lead,” he said.
PV lost the lead for all but the final 40 seconds of the match when Neczeporenko took a pass from Blake Krznaric and beat the Edgewood keeper for the game winner.
“He has really good ball handling skills,” Neczeporenko said of Krznaric. “They were starting to play up a little bit. I told him if he could chip it to me, he did and it got me one on one with the goalie.”
Regaining composure when things do not go their way is something the PV team has invested some time into this season.
“We’ve worked a lot on that,” coach Jessica Corson said. “Getting that composure back when we get just that little bit of a downer and just bringing it right back up.
“They were amazing with it. They kept their heads up, in the game, got the speed of the game back up, we had the defense in the back, our midfielders are really strong and we just powered through the game. Every chance we had, we took it.”
The young Warriors turned in an inspiring performance, especially freshman goalie Noah Wood, who unofficially had 15 saves and gave his team a chance to win, even though they were out possessed most of the match.
“It was a good effort,” Edgewood Greg Myers said. “We’re young and it’s been a little rough, but we’re growing. At times we looked really good tonight.”
The Warriors had a couple of great opportunities in the first half, but could not capitalize.
“We had a forward that was in on goal, he just needed to place that goal, it didn’t happen, “ Myers said. “But at the end of the day, to have the opportunity to score, I’m happy with that.
“Noah stepped up, played hard, they all played hard on defense tonight.”
PV outshot Edgewood 21-13. The Lakers had 14 shots on goal to Edgewood’s 11.
Lakers goalie Brady Tisch posted 13 saves.
The win moved PV to 3-1, while the Warriors dropped to 0-2.
Both teams will play on Thursday.
PV goes to Bristol and Edgewood is at Grand Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.