Staff Report
Boys basketball teams learned their sectional-district plans on Sunday, when the postseason tournament draw took place.
For Ashtabula County and Madison teams, Pymatuning Valley and Conneaut are competing in Division III; Jefferson, Edgewood, Geneva and Madison, DII; Saint John and Grand Valley, DIV and Lakeside, DI.
The first two rounds of the tournament are slated to be played at higher-seeded schools. The district and regional tournaments are at neutral sites.
The state tournament is scheduled for March 17-19 at the University of Dayton Arena.
DIVISION III
The Lakers captured the top seed among county schools, checking in sixth the Northeast 1 sectional-district.
PV has a first-round bye, and is scheduled to host No. 10 LaBrae at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 for a sectional title.
Niles is the district site for games on Feb. 27 and 28 and March 3.
The Spartans are seeded 25th in Northeast 2, and open the tournament at home vs. No. 26 Liberty. The winner will head to top-seeded Cleveland Heights Lutheran East at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 for a sectional final game.
The district site is Warren with games on Feb. 27 and 28 and March 3.
DIVISION II
Jefferson and Edgewood are in the Northeast 2 sectional-district.
The Falcons, as the eighth seed, start the tournament at home vs. No. 17 West Geauga at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The No. 13 Warriors will host No. 18 West Branch to open the tournament at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
The sectional final is at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 and feature the winners from Jefferson-WG and Edgewood-West Branch.
Sectional final winners will advance to the Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin district tournament for games on March 1, 2 and 4.
The Blue Streaks and Geneva are both in the Northeast 1 sectional-district.
Madison, as a No. 9 seed, hosts No. 10 NDCL in a first-round matchup at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21.
That winner will go against either No. 7 Ravenna or No. 19 Niles at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in a sectional final.
The No. 22 Eagles are slated to play No. 14 Canton South to open the tournament at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. The winner heads to No. 3 Alliance at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 in a sectional final.
The district site is Boardman for games on March 1, 2 and 4.
DIVISION IV
The Heralds and Mustangs are both in the Northeast 2 sectional district.
GV, as the 29th seed, opens the tournament at No. 12 Windham at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. The winner will face either No. 10 Wellsville or No. 36 Lordstown in a sectional final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24.
The Mustangs played the Bombers in the regular season, losing 67-64 on Jan. 30 in Cleveland.
Saint John starts the postseason at Cardinal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21. The Heralds are seeded 34th, while the Huskies check in 15th.
The sectional final is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 with the winner going to No. 7 Dalton.
Struthers is the district site for games on Feb. 27 and 28 and March 3.
DIVISION I
As the 36th seed, Lakeside is at top-seeded Stow-Munroe Falls at 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 in a Northeast 2 sectional-district opening-round contest.
The winner will take on No. 37 Aurora in a sectional final at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.
The district site is Alliance on March 1, 2 and 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.