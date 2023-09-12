SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Years of hard work are paying off for the Pymatuning Valley boys soccer team.
The Lakers improved their 2023 record to 7-1-1 with a 7-1 victory over Lakeside on Monday evening at Lakeside High School.
“We have a very strong team, they have been together for a long time,” head coach Jessica Corson said after five different players scored. She said the boys worked hard all summer at open field.
On Monday evening, Felipe Nogueira and Zane Neczeporenko, both scored two goals, while Braden Shinault, Caydence Wiser and Elliott Jones added one each.
PV assistant soccer coach Tim Beck reiterated that the senior boys have been together since their freshman year and several have played with a club team at SPIRE Academy.
The Dragons are coming from a different place with a small roster and new coach who was hired three weeks before the season started.
Destini Adams, a 2012 Lakeside graduate, was involved with the girls program last year, but is now the boys head coach.
She is looking forward to building a program like the Lakers have accomplished this year.
Aiden Hathy, one of her few seniors, scored a goal on Monday evening with a leaping header. Goalie Sergio Lozano is minding the net net in his first year of high school soccer.
She said Lozano has been watching videos and has come a long way since practice started.
Adams said the team has been resilient, despite an 0-8 record.
She said there are a limited number of players, but they have been working hard and growing has a team.
“We took a big hit in numbers,” Adams said. “I would like to stay on for a long time.”
