Every year, the western basin and surrounding rivers of Lake Erie become a hub for walleye spawning, drawing in millions of fish for their annual ritual.
But as the spawning season comes to an end, the walleye embark on a journey towards the east, creating a unique opportunity for anglers to reel in the catch of a lifetime. As the migration begins, the walleye start to school up with other fish of the same size and year class.
The younger and smaller fish tend to make the trip from out west to out east in shallow waters, never really making it into deep water until late June or early July.
Meanwhile, the bigger, older fish tend to head straight to deep water, following the bait fish.
For anglers looking to catch walleye, the key is to be in the right place at the right time.
Most anglers will drift with worm harnesses, blade bait, or glide bait in 45 feet of water or less. Those in deeper waters tend to have more success with trolling.
The timing of the migration depends on the weather and winds.
Warm weather and stiff winds out of the west will push the packs of fish out this way faster. Meanwhile, cold north or east winds will slow the fish’s movements.
Lake Erie is known for its world-class fishing, and the annual walleye migration is just one of the many reasons why.
Anglers from all over the country come to the lake to try their luck at catching these prized fish, making it a significant economic driver for the region.
If you’re looking to experience the excitement of the Lake Erie walleye migration, now is the time to start planning your trip. With the right gear, a bit of luck, and a lot of patience, you could reel in the catch of a lifetime.
Anthony Hyvarinen writes a weekly fishing column for the Star Beacon. He can be reached at ahyvarinen@starbeacon.com
