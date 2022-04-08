The love of volleyball hasn’t waned for Stephanie Kubec.
Time, though, has become an issue.
On Thursday, Kubec resigned as the the Lakeside Dragons head coach after three years.
She works at LEAF, which provides information, inspiration, and motivation for students to navigate the education process beyond high school.
LEAF has been serving the students and parents in Lake and Geauga county for more than 29 years.
“The biggest time is at night,” Kubec said. “I’m going to do more managing and presentation. I just couldn’t put the time in.”
Kubec said she would love to be part of the Lakeside volleyball program in some capacity.
She led the Dragons to the 2020 Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division co-championship.
Kubec was also selected the Ashtabula County Coach of the Year in the same season.
“There are so many great things in the 2020 class,” she said. “The seniors had so much fun. We really became close. Our greatest run is beating Perry in three at their place.”
Kubec has watched a number players grow over the years, including Sidney Griffith, Jeylo Rodriguez, Chrisjeily Rodriguez and Hailee Aguinaga.
“I’m grateful for Mr. [superintendent Mark] Potts and [former athletic director] Jason Baxter,” Kubec said. “I thank Lakeside from the bottom of my heart. It was such a great fit.”
Kubec is optimistic about this fall’s team.
“The senior class reminds me of the one two years ago,” she said.
Kubec will also miss the camaraderie with fellow coaches.
“I love coaching the game of volleyball,” she said. “I’ll miss Dave Fowler of Edgewood and Don Palm of Jefferson.”
Coaching with her assistants is something she’ll also miss.
“I’d like to thank [assistant] coach [Tracy] Mead,” Kubec said.
In addition to work-related responsibilities, Kubec wants to spend more time with her family.
“I have kids in Lakewood, New York City and Denver,” she said.
Kubec hasn’t ruled out a return to coaching volleyball in the future.
Lakeside athletic director Sean Allgood said the position is expected to be posted early next week. The goal is to have a coach hired at the May meeting of the Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education.
