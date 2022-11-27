CONNEAUT — The Geneva Eagles pulled away midway through the second quarter to earn a 63-41 win on the road against the Conneaut Spartans.
Geneva (1-1) was led by senior guard Anthony Kosicek ,who scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds ,and sophomore guard Luke Barbo with 19 points including 18 in the first half.
“Luke and Anthony are going to score for us this year,” Eagles coach Eric Bowser said. “Anthony is really really tough in transition, he’s tough and long and gets a lot of steals at the top of the 3-2 [zone defense]. Luke shoots the ball really well. He’s very young but plays hard and has a nice shot and he’ll be productive for us for a long while.”
Barbo said hard work after an opening-game loss on Wednesday, along with executing well and hitting shots against the Spartans, was the key to defeating Conneaut.
“We’ve been working a lot in the gym and after our first loss against Madison we’ve really worked to lock in and focus,” Barbo said. “I was playing my game and wasn’t playing scared, and I played with confidence, and I was hitting the shots that I know I could make.”
Geneva held the Spartans to 27.8% shooting from the floor, while the Eagles were 34.9% from the field and made 15 of 20 attempts from the free-throw line.
Senior guard Ben Anservitz scored 10 points for Conneaut (0-1) in its season opener. Senior guard Zack Rice and junior guard Chance Loomis each added nine points.
Geneva never trailed in the game and led 18-15 after the first quarter. After Conneaut hit the first shot of the second quarter to close it to 18-17, the Eagles went on a 16-6 run to take a 34-23 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“It was a little sloppy in the first half and we had little trouble with the man stuff and some of the action in the first half and we gave away some easy buckets,” Bowser said. “Then we settled into a 3-2 zone a little better and I think that got us some better looks and into transition on the other end as well.”
The Eagles pulled away from the Spartans in the third quarter and converted four straight free throws after two Conneaut players received technical fouls near the end of the period.
Geneva took a 50-35 lead into the final quarter and the Spartans never got closer than 15 points the remainder of the game.
“I think turnovers and us not playing good enough defense is what got away from us,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. “It was a three-point game in the second quarter and then it was a 12-point game at the half. We had a bad stretch of defense there. I thought we played pretty good defense coming out of halftime, we had counted six stops in a row and then we turned it over three times in a row.”
Tallbacka said the Spartans played well in spurts, but just didn’t have enough of them.
“Geneva is a skilled basketball team and well coached and they made us pay for our mistakes," he said. "At times, I thought we played well on defense, and I thought we broke their press pretty well. But we didn’t have quite enough in terms of defensive stops and turning over the ball is what got us.”
Next games
Geneva is at Riverside on Wednesday, while Conneaut hosts Pymatuning Valley on Friday night.
