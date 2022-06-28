Staff Report
Saint John School announced Tuesday that Mike Kinkead will be the varsity wrestling coach. This appointment is effective immediately.
Kinkead is a 1994 graduate of Madison High School. He started his coaching career as the JV coach for Madison.
For the past decade, Kinkead has focused on coaching at the middle school level.
Most recently, he served as the Executive Director for the Madison Youth Wrestling and the North Coast Youth League hosting teams from Madison to Conneaut.
Kinkead has captured a Western Reserve Conference championship and sent three middle school wrestlers to the state championship.
In his most recent year of coaching, his team went 14-0 with six first-place tournament finishes.
Kinkead’s overall record at the middle school level was 43-3.
“I’m really excited about the opportunity at Saint John,” Kinkead said. “The Heralds have an awesome history and a great story. Over the past few years, I have the chance to get to know coach [Scott] Blank and I have respect for him on and off the mat.
“I respect the program he has created at Saint John and the success he has had. Over the past few years on the youth circuit, Saint John wrestling families have shown their support and dedication to the sport of wrestling. I am excited to be part of this excitement. I have already met a number of administration and staff and they have welcomed me and promised me their support.”
Kinkead, who works in landscaping and construction, is succeeding Blank, who resigned following the 2021-2022 summer camp.
“The goal is to pick up where the program left off, get some participation numbers up, get a structure and system in place and build from there,” Kinkead said.
Saint John School President Sister Maureen Burke is grateful to coach Blank for reviving the Heralds wrestling program and putting it on the map, and wishes him every success in his future.
Heralds Athletic Director Nick Iarocci is looking forward to working with Kinkead.
“I had a chance to interact with coach Kinkead in his role as Director of Madison Youth Wrestling,” Iarocci said. “He is all about the kids.”
