GENEVA — The impact of Mike Mikulin’s life continues every summer as area youth learn about soccer and life at a camp named in his honor.
Mike Mikulin, a soccer player at Geneva High School and Barry University in Miami, was killed on his way to Thanksgiving dinner in a traffic crash in 2006.
The family wanted to see his name live on and put energy into building the Geneva youth soccer program and created the Michael Mikulin Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Every year a senior boy and girl Geneva soccer player receive a scholarship from the fund.
The camp was started in 2013 with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund.
Ethan Yost was the male recipient of the scholarship this year and was on the field Tuesday evening helping young players reach their potential.
He said the Mikulin’s are family friends so earning the scholarship meant even more to him.
Yost said he enjoys giving back to the community in Mikulin’s honor.
Katie Carter has directed the camp since its inception with the help of her daughter, Riley and friend, Scotty Carley.
Carter said there were 75 athletes from four to 12 years old participating in the camp this year.
“My goal is always 50.,” she said. “Last year we had 110. This is a good number.”
Last year’s attendance was way up due to the missed year because of COVID-19, Carter said. She said the camp was able to give $3,000 to the scholarship fund last year.
On Tuesday evening, the campers were served cup cakes for Mikulin’s birthday which would have been last Saturday.
“Just so the kids know why that name is on the shirt,” Carter said.
Carter said the camp focuses on the basics of the game, including dribbling, passing, shooting, goal keeping and juggling.
Competition is also a part of the camping experience.
“The kids get a chance to scrimmage each other,” Carter said.
Carter said the largest percentage of participants are in the 4-to-8 year age bracket. She said there are about 20 community coaches and high school players that volunteer their time.
Brent Carrick is one of the community coaches and has been at most of the camps. He said he just likes being with the kids and teaching them the proper way to play soccer.
