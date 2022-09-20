Edgewood split with Perry in two regular-season Chagrin Valley Conference Valley Division girls golf matches this season.
On Tuesday, the Warriors claimed the first two spots during the postseason tournament at Punderson Golf Course, and claimed the conference title outright.
Edgewood had a team total of 384. Perry finished second with a 395, followed by Berkshire at 446, Lakeside 475, Geneva 500 and West Geauga 545.
"It was a good day for us," Warriors coach Christina Fisher said. "The kids did well with the pressure of needing to win to win the league. It wasn't an easy win."
Edgewood's Kaci Kanicki finished first overall with a 90, followed by Annie Johnston at 91.
"Really happy for Kaci that she got the championship before she graduates and happy for the team that they see their hard work pay off," Fischer said. "These kids play a lot of golf on their own. I am fortunate."
Kanicki said winning the tournament as an individual helps to improve her confidence.
"Even though I didn't play my best, it was great to be able to still have success," she said. "I just want to keep our momentum up and keep improving down the stretch."
Also for Edgewood, Avery Vencill placed sixth with a 99; Zoe Naus, ninth, 104 and Emma Hart-Wood, 20th, 124.
"This was truly a team effort," Fischer said. "It's been that way all season. We push each other and are happy when others do well."
Kanicki agreed with her coach in that the championship was a team win.
"It was a fun day because everyone on the team had success," she said. "Our freshmen played great and have such a bright future ahead of them."
Tayler Wilber paced Lakeside with a 100, good for seventh overall.
Teammates Marissa Calabris notched 12th at 116; Katelyn Grim, 17th, 123 and Nevaeh Carlo, 27th, 136.
For the Eagles, Alexis Shuttleworth fired a 123 for 17th overall; Sophia Bell, 21st, 125; Sarah Cybulski, 24th, 131; Faith York, 28th, 137 and Elizabeth Raymond, 29th, 140.
