ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Against Geneva in Division II sectional girls basketball play Wednesday night, the Edgewood Warriors had two things going for them.
One was their experience, and two, was Kaci Kanicki.
Kanicki scored 17 of her game-best 27 points in the second half and the Warriors were able to shrug off a slow start to pull away for a 71-38 win over the Eagles at Edgewood High School Wednesday night.
The Warriors will now host West Branch at 1 p.m. Saturday in a sectional final. West Branch defeated Ravenna 49-12 on Wednesday night.
Geneva saw its season come to an end, but not hung tough for a half with Edgewood.
The Warriors led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Eagles opened the second stanza with a 10-0 run.
Edgewood’s Katie McCollister ended the run with a jumper from the baseline, but not until over four minutes into the period.
After that, though, the Warriors offense took off, as a result of the effort on defense.
“Our defense strikes our offense,” McCollister said. “Once we got that under control, we started getting fast breaks and got ourselves going.”
Edgewood outscored the Eagles 12-1 over the final three minutes to take a 30-24 advantage to the locker room.
Warriors coach Randy Vencill preached to his team that hustle and defense would be key to them controlling the second half.
“I told them they [Geneva] were outworking us,” the coach said. “They wanted it more in the first half, they were getting the rebounds, so we talked about that and … rebounding is about who wants it more.”
Rebounding was one concern, maintaining defensive pressure was another.
“They did a good job of breaking our press in the first half,” Vencill said. “We talked about that, to apply pressure, once you get some steals, that gives you energy and helps get your offense going.”
Once the defense and rebounding effort were intact, Kanicki more than knew how to take care of things at the offensive end.
She scored eight points in the third quarter, including a 3-pointer that gave the Warriors a commanding 47-28 advantage with 2:06 to play.
She added eight more in the fourth before calling it a night.
Kanicki said the
win was a reflection of how the entire Warriors team has matured together.
“We’ve definitely grown up a lot,” she said. “We’ve been playing together for a few years now, we’ve had some new additions, like Katie [McCollister]. She came over and has been a huge help. We’ve learned from each other about how we play and been able to develop that chemistry.”
It’s the kind of chemistry Geneva coach Mike Hassett said he’s hopeful his team can develop.
Hassett said he was proud of the effort his team gave, but there was no substitute for their lack of experience.
“I told them ‘two years ago, we’re Edgewood,’” Hassett said. “This is where Edgewood was. Their girls worked at it in the offseason and look at where they are right now.
“They’re one of
the best teams in Northeast Ohio and I think they have a great chance to get to districts.”
The effort his team displayed Wednesday night was still plenty for the coach to be pleased with.
“I’m very proud
of their effort tonight,” Hassett said. “We came out, we battled, but
they are a veteran
team and Randy does a great job with them. Playing a lot of freshmen, and they go back to bad habits, when game habits become practice habits, we’ll be a lot better.”
Aside from Kanicki’s 27, McCollister had 12 points.
The Eagles were
led by Tahkyah Myers with 10 points and Kailey Williams added eight.
Next up, Edgewood will meet West Branch
in a rematch of a
sectional final last season.
West Branch ended up with a 66-22 win.
Kanicki said her team’s success will ride on having the mentality and simply being able to execute the way she knows they can to have a chance to move on to the districts.
“I’m expecting us to play how I know we can play and try to come out with a win,” she said. “We don’t want to walk in expecting to win, but don’t walk in expecting to lose. We just need to go in with a level head and play the way we know we’re capable of.”
