ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A tearful Kaci Kanicki responded emotionally after scoring her 1,000th career point in the second quarter on Tuesday evening during a home game against St. Martin De Porres.
The game was stopped as Kanicki ran to her teammates, coach and athletic director to celebrate the accomplishment that only on other Edgewood girl had ever achieved.
Pam Dreslinski accomplished the feat, scoring 1,224 points during her high school career.
The Warriors ended up winning 65-10, improving to 3-0 on the young season.
Edgewood High School Athletic Administrator Steve Kray presented Kanicki with a white basketball painted with 1,000 points on the side.
“I got a little emotional there,” she said.
Kanicki joins her brother, Hayden, as a 1,000-point scorer at Edgewood.
“I’m so blessed to have been able to achieve an accomplishment like this, and I can’t thank my family, friends and teammates enough for everything they’ve done for me and how they helped me to be where I am now now,” she said.
Kanicki said she was relieved the accomplishment is behind her and she can concentrate on team play and winning games.
“It made me a littler nervous,” she said.
The Warriors jumped out to a fast start, racing to a 22-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and increased that margin to 42-4 by halftime.
Kanicki scored 24 points in the first half and finished with a game-high 29.
She converted three, 3-point field goals.
She didn’t play a great deal in the second half with most of the starters on the bench with the game well in hand.
Kanicki, a senior, is a star on the golf team, being selected county player of the year three straight years.
But she also enjoys basketball.
“I just love how fast it is and how competitive it is,” Kanicki said.
Kanicki hasn’t decided if she will play basketball in college. She said she would like to stay within several hours of home to pursue her education.
Edgewood girls head coach Randy Vencill said it has been a pleasure to coach Kanicki
“Every coach’s dream I’d say,” he said. “Great kid, great family. She does all the right things. I wish I had 20 of her.”
Vencill said she is the hardest working player on the team and has gotten better every year.
He said his first impression was that she would be a “good” player, but he quickly realized she would be much better than that.
After the game Kanicki posed for pictures with the team and her family to make sure there is a permanent record of her achievement.
McKenna Vencill tallied nine points and eight other players had at least two against St. Martin de Porres.
Edgewood is slated to host Orange on Friday. night.
