The Edgewood girls and boys golf teams had a banner day on the Village Green Golf Course on Thursday.
The Warriors swept the 9-hole Pearson Invitational, also securing medalist honors on both sides.
Kaci Kanicki led Edgewood's girls team with a 39, edging out teammate Annie Johnston, who checked in at 40.
"It was a great day for Edgewood golf, and I think doing so well as a team was a real confidence booster for us, which is very important," Kanicki said. 'I hope we are able to find more success later in the season as a team and individually."
Avery Vencill, at 43, and Zoe Naus, with a 46, also competed for the Warriors, who shot a team score of 168.
"I am very happy for Kaci, and her performance [today], and how she has been performing thus far in the season" Edgewood coach Christina Fischer said. "She has shown great maturity in all aspects of her game, especially the mental aspect.
"She certainly puts in the work and it makes it even more rewarding to see that work pay off. She has shown great leadership as well, and that helps with the sophomores and freshmen on the team."
Lakeside finished second with a 208, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 228 and Geneva 242.
Katelyn Grim paced the Dragons with a 45. Tayler Wilber had a 46, Marissa Calabris 57 and Nevaeh Carlo 60.
For the Lakers, Mia Skarlinsky notched a 54. She was followed by Emily Blanford at 55, Katelyn Blanford 59, Sadie Paul 60 and Abby Hussing 65.
Alexis Shuttleworth paced the Eagles with a 54. Sophia Bell collected a 58, Faith York 61, Elizabeth Raymond 68 and Abby Leighner 69.
On the boys side, Edgewood's Mason Feather recorded a 37 for medalist honors. Jefferson's Josh Furman finished two shots back at 39.
"It was a close match that came down to the last couple of holes," Feather said. "It wasn't my cleanest round of golf, but I had a few clutch putts that went in that kept me going."
Also for the Warriors, Jimmy Johnston shot a 44, Sean Steed 48, Dalton Vencill 52 and Ethan Detrick 53.
Edgewood checked in with a team score of 181.
"Great day for Edgewood golf," Warriors coach Jeff Barger said. "Very proud of my guys for bringing home the team title.
"Mason Feather continues his awesome run as our No. 1 golfer. Couldn't be more proud of this bunch."
Feather was pleased with the title, especially since the Warriors fell just short last season.
"This was one of our goals this year," he said. "It was great to see both the boys and girls teams win the team and individual events at our home course."
Lakeside placed second at 189, followed by Pymatuning Valley at 190, Jefferson 191, Geneva 193 and Conneaut 223.
Saint John didn't figure into the team scoring.
Zack Palmer and Jack Varckette each registered 45 for the Dragons. Nate Crayton added a 49, Kam Crockett 60 and Caden Waldron 61.
Michael Clark was low scorer for the Lakers with a 41. Jayce Dietrich shot a 45, followed by Jon Moschell, CJ Karbacka and Kaden Lewis all at 52.
After Furman, Zach Jacobs shot a 48, Giovanni Matticola 51, Kyle Detweiler 53 and Sam Brown 59 for the Falcons.
Connor Anderson carded a 43 for the Eagles. Logan Reinke and Richie Giffin each attained a 47, Max Booth 48 and Cooper Krieg 52.
For the Spartans, Lincoln Webb carded a 47. Garritt Anderson had a 54, Christian Strader 69 and Hayden Chiarelli 69.
Bryson Venetti and AJ Henslee represented the Heralds, shooting a 49 and 50, respectively.
