SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Kaci Kanicki hit the trifecta in more than one way on Saturday afternoon as she made a 3-pointer that gave her the third major Edgewood High School basketball career scoring record of the year.
The 3-pointer gave her 1,343 career points, surpassing the mark of 2002 Edgewood graduate Adam Schumann, who scored 1,341 points for the Warriors.
In December, Kanicki scored her 1,000th career point, then bested the girls mark in the last week and took aim at Schumann on Saturday.
After the fourth quarter 3-pointer, Edgewood coach Randy Vencill called a timeout and Steve Perry, the Saint John School announcer, congratulated Kanicki.
Teammates and coaches collected hugs from the senior, who has not yet decided if she will play basketball in college.
Vencill said he became aware of the possibility of Kanicki eclipsing the 1,000-point mark and the possibility of beating the boys and girls records.
"I started looking at her numbers," Vencill said.
He said the coaching staff has been watching the point totals closely during the last several weeks.
Vencill said he let Kanicki in the game about a minute and a half longer than normal. He said he wanted to see the record broken so she could just relax and play the rest of the season.
Kanicki shares the ball well and continued to do so on Saturday as the Warriors ran to a 84-34 victory over the Heralds. Vencill said Kanicki gets her points in the midst of the offense.
"Can't say enough good things about her," Vencill said of his senior leader.
He said she is a great leader who shows the way by doing the right thing.
He said great players often come with an attitude or a desire to buck the system or question the coach. Vencill said that has not happened with Kanicki.
"We've never had a disagreement," he said.
Kanicki said she knew she needed about 30 points to break the record. She said former Edgewood boys basketball coach Al Runyan made her aware of Schumann's record and told her to go for it.
Kanicki said her coach was right about getting the record out of the way so she can relax during the final three regular season games.
In addition to Kanicki's 34 points the Warriors also had two other players in double figures on Saturday afternoon. McKenna Vencill scored 11 points and Katie McCollister 13.
Gracie DiSalvatore scored 12 for the Heralds and Mickey Zheng scored 10.
