Greg Juhola’s career dream of becoming an athletic director will soon become a reality.
The Lakeside graduate was recently approved as the next Jefferson Area High School athletic director. He will officially start his new position on Aug. 1 when Steve Locy retires.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Juhola said. “I like being around the student-athletes.”
Juhola, who has been assisting Rob Pisano and the Falcons boys basketball team, interviewed with Jefferson Superintendent John Montanaro, High School Principal Tim Fairfield and Junior High Principal Richard Hoyson on Feb. 14.
“That was our [Northeast 8] championship game against South Range,” he said.
The Falcons lost that contest 48-45 in overtime, and ended up sharing the NE8 crown.
Juhola went through another meet-and-greet session, before being offered the position. He is currently working as a social worker for the Ashtabula Area City Schools.
This will be a full-time position. Locy teaches classes in addition to be AD duties.
“I think they wanted someone young and energetic who is going to be around a while,” Juhola said.
Jefferson Superintdent John Montanaro is lookng forward to working with Juhola.
“He is qualified for this position and has the energy and desire for excellence that the role of athletic director requires,” Montanaro said. “I am certain that he is committed to serving our coaches, student-athletes and their families.”
Juhola will spend the next few months learning from Locy.
“I’m looking forward to developing relationships with the student-athletes, and getting them to the next step of their lives,” he said. “That could mean college, that could mean a trade school, that could be the work force, that could be the service, and get to know the kids, staff and community.”
In speaking with Mickey Mohner, who was recently hired as Harvey’s AD, Juhola realizes there will be challenges.
“There’s a lot of time scheduling,” Juhola said. “You have to be organized and have good communication skills.”
The one stipulation of Juhola taking over as AD was he won’t be able to return as a boys basketball assistant coach.
“That is one of the worst parts, but I’ll still be around the kids and be in their corner,” Juhola said.
He’s already been picking the brains of Frank Hall, who took over as Grand Valley’s AD in January; his aunt, Jodi Candela, the athletic event manager at Lakeside, and Edgewood AD Steve Kray.
Juhola was Hall’s offensive coordinator when Hall coached football at Lakeside.
“I’m going to talk to the local ADs and start networking and meeting my colleagues,” Juhola said. “I’ll be attending the CVC [Chagrin Valley Conference] meetings.”
Jefferson is slated to join the CVC starting next year.
Juhola graduated from Lakeside in 2008. He was the center when Brandon Hanna quarterbacked the Dragons. Hanna is the Falcons head football coach.
Juhola went to Lake Erie College and played football three seasons, which included being a two-year starter, and graduated with a sports management degree. He earned a masters degree in athletic administration from Concordia Irvine.
