Last weekend I did something I never thought I would do — I participated in an ultra-marathon.
The Outrun 24 Hour Trail Race, or the O24, is just what the name says, a 24-hour trail race, taking place on a one mile long loop of trail at Chapin Forest Reservation in Lake County.
My path to Saturday’s race was a winding one.
In 2019, my mother competed in the race for the first time, and I did a few laps around the trail with her once non-race participants were allowed onto the course.
I enjoyed the atmosphere, and how relaxed and polite everyone was. I eventually signed up for the race in 2020.
I spent months training, hoping to walk and run the event, and then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. My plans, like those of everyone else on the face of the planet, were turned upside down.
The in-person race was cancelled, but a virtual option was offered. I chose to wait, wanting to try for my first 50 kilometers at the event in person.
In 2021, the race was back on in person, but the timing wasn’t right for me to participate. At the end of 2021, though, things seemed to be working out.
I started training in November, with plans to run the downhill portions of the trail, about a third of each lap, and walk the rest.
Brief bouts with COVID-19 and the flu in December and January wrecked my training schedule, though, and set me back to square one.
After recovering from the flu, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. I did the math in my head. If training went perfectly and I took no weekends off, I thought I’d reach the level of fitness I needed to be able to reach my goal, 31 miles at the event.
There was no room for error, though, and this was something I had never done before in my life.
Initially, my hope was to walk 31 miles in 10 hours or so. That works out to a little bit faster than 20 minutes per mile, not far off of average walking pace.
That seemed like a perfectly reasonable goal until my first truly long walk, what I had intended to be 18 miles at Chapin Forest.
The first 10 miles or so went well, I was even able to run the downhill portions like I had initially planned without any issue at all.
Then, my lap times started to drop.
Then they started to crater.
The real wrench in the works of all of my planning is this: when I was in second grade, I broke my ankle, then I sprained in multiple times over the 20 or so years since.
My right ankle has also taken quite a beating.
So after about 14 miles on the trail in late March, both my ankles were hurting, on top of the expected soreness from walking 14 miles.
My lap times continued to free-fall, until I finally stopped at 17 miles, one less than I had planned for the day.
That was a tough pill to swallow.
My perfect training plan, whipped up in my head in about 20 minutes, was no longer perfect, and after looking at the numbers, it appeared my plan of finishing 31 miles in 10 hours was impossible.
The week or so after that was not pleasant. I was terrified that I was going to fail. The next weekend, though, I finished a 20-mile walk, and was at least partially back on track.
I took the Friday before the race off to make sure I had everything together for Saturday, and I took the Monday after the race off to recover.
Friday night, before the race, I didn’t sleep. I was panicking, terrified that my ankle would start hurting after only a few miles, which was not unheard of, and I’d be forced to quit without making it to 10 miles.
I got to the race early on Saturday morning and tried to panic as quietly as possible so as not to bother the other participants.
We got there an hour early, and that hour wait was the longest of my life. The first thing that really struck me was the start of the race. The race started, and contrary to what I was expecting, at least two thirds of the participants started casually strolling out onto the course.
Well, I thought at the time, this is most definitely a marathon and not a sprint.
Two things really drew me to the race, and made me eventually decide to sign up. First, you could walk the entire thing, if you wanted to. No one would stop you from starting to walk at 8 a.m. on Saturday and continuing to do so, mile after mile, until 7:59 a.m. on Sunday.
The second thing that drew me to the race was that, at least for me, I wasn’t going to be competing against other people. When I signed up for the race, I wanted to know if I could complete a 50k. I was far less concerned about how far or how fast other people were going to go.
Which was a good thing, because let me tell you, I’m pretty sure almost everyone participating in the race lapped me at least once. There were at least a few people who passed me almost once a lap.
After the slow start, most of the racers started to speed up, but there were still a few who continued to walk, myself included.
I think if I had been more concerned going into the event about how I would stack up against the other participants, I would have been frustrated or angry about the sheer number of times people passed me, but honestly, I was just impressed.
For the first five miles or so, I was terrified that my ankles would start acting up, and that I’d have to drop out, but mercifully, they were fine, and the first five miles went about as smoothly as I could have asked for.
My smart watch helpfully informed me, less than five miles into the race, that I’d hit my goal of 10,000 steps for the day at about 9:30 a.m.
The next five miles were a little more difficult, but they were mostly fine. My mile times were still below 20 minutes, at least on the laps I wasn’t stopping to get food or water.
After another 10 miles, my lap times started to fall though, as I’d expected. Maybe a third of a mile into the course, there is a 70-foot tall hill.
The first time you climb it, it’s fine.
It’s fine the next dozen or so times you climb it as well, but as the day wore on, that hill was more and more intimidating.
About 20 miles into the race, I remarked to another racer that I thought someone was coming out after every lap and adding a few feet to the hill.
After that point, my lap times started to really suffer. I had been relatively consistent until that point, with lap times ranging from 18 to 22 minutes.
After a while, those times were closer to 25 minutes than to 20, then closer to half an hour.
Mile 31 wasn’t the hardest, mile 30 was. After my 17-mile long reality check in March, I’d revised my plan. Twelve hours, not 10, and walk the entire thing ... that was my goal.
I started mile 30 at with 11:42 on the clock, so there was no way I was going to finish two miles in 18 minutes, no way I was going to finish in under 12 hours.
I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think about quitting after at that point. I was in pain, I was tired, and I was angry at myself for missing my goal, even if it was only going to be by a little bit.
I kept going, though. One thing about the O24 is this: you get a medal for completing 31 miles. You get a medal for completing 62 miles. You get a belt buckle for finishing 100 miles. If you do 30 miles, you don’t get anything.
I decided with about a tenth of a mile left in lap 30 that there was no way that, after going through all of this, I was going to quit a mile from my goal.
Finishing mile 30, with both of my ankles hurting as badly as they ever had, was difficult. Walking out from camp again, instead of just throwing in the towel and curling up in a ball somewhere was even more-so.
The first half of the last lap was difficult. Climbing that hill felt like climbing a mountain. The second half of the lap was difficult in a different way, as I realized that, barring something catastrophic, I was going to hit my 31-mile goal.
In the final standings, I placed 142nd, only about 20 spots from last place. My final time was 12:39:04, 40 minutes behind where I wanted to finish.
I don’t know if I’d be more proud of myself if I’d won the thing.
The one thing that has stuck with me, more than anything else in the week since the race, is how kind everyone else on the course was, to myself and each other.
A couple times during the latter part of the race, I sat down on one of the benches along the trail to fix my shoes or take a breather, and both times people paused to make sure that I was okay.
Especially in the last few miles, as it was getting dark, I would chat with a few of the runners are they passed me. Their encouragement and faith in me, even when I wasn’t sure I would hit my goal, meant more than I can say.
In the last week, I’ve been pondering whether or not I want to try it again next year.
If my training hadn’t got interrupted, would I have been able to run a significant chunk of the race?
Would more training, or different training, get me below that 12 hour mark?
I don’t know. I don’t know if I’m ready to commit to participating in the event again next year, but I feel like it’s more likely than not at this point that I’ll be at Chapin Forest next spring, walking or running in a very large circle, trying to beat this year’s time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.