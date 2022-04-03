Former Ashtabula County basketball players were on the court once again on Friday night for the Joe "Pigskin" Pete Alumni Tournament at Jefferson High School.
The tournament featured two divisions — 18-29 and 30 and over.
In the end, Edgewood swept the competition.
The 18-29 team included Marcus Ernst, Connor McLaughlin, Aaron Anderson, Jacob Zappitelli, Mason Lilja, Joey Zappitelli and Tye Rood.
Ernst led Edgewood to a 63-35 win over Lakeside with 25 points.
Ernst, who just completed his playing career at Malone University, was the Most Valuable Player.
"It was a great time and event for the community," he said. "I had a lot of fun playing with some of my friends from high school.
"Playing Lakeside in the championship, I got to play against some great players like Ceon [Howell] and Blizz [Cody Blizzard}. It's always fun getting to go up against guys with that much talent from Ashtabula."
The 30 and over team consisted of Adam Schumann, Riley Kreisher, Jon Monn, Ryan Wilson, Jason Read, Ryan Lendl, Scott Runyan and Don Palm.
Schumann was selected as the division MVP. He tallied 16 points in Edgewood's 40-33 win over Lakeside.
"I graduated in 2002 and grew up watching guys like Donny Palm and Scott Runyan so it was special for me to be able to compete out there with them," Schumann said. "We were all coached by Al Runyan, who was in the stands, and we actually got dinner the night before and rehashed a lot of memories back in the day."
Edgewood also went against Harbor, in addition to Lakeside.
"It felt like those old times at the Y with guys like Theron and the Cancels," Schumann said.
Schumann said it was nice to be named MVP, adding it was great the event was revived.
"I wanted to give [Eli] Kalil, [Andy] Juhola and [Olajuwon] Coop[er] a lot of credit for putting it back together," he said.
Juhola, Kalil and Cooper were organizers of the event.
"It could have not gone any better," Juhola said. "We had great participation and great support."
The purpose of the event was to help Ashtabula County's Student-Athletes as they continue their educations and playing careers at the collegiate level.
The event brought in nearly 350 spectators and raised more than $6,000.
At $200 per team for an entry fee, the total was already more than $3,000. The rest of the money was received through admission fees.
Juhola said the group will regroup in a couple of weeks to determine how the monies will be used.
Ernst, for one, knew the importance of the event.
"I won the Pete scholarship back when I was graduating school and it can really help athletes that are pursuing athletics in college," he said. "I know everyone had a lot of fun while supporting a great cause."
Juhola said it was great seeing players on the court again.
"I spent a lot of time watching the 30 and over game," he said. "There were a lot of hugs. It was great giving back to the community. Joe Pete's Mom and Dad were volunteers and they were tickled to death to see this get rolling again."
Juhola said the group is thinking of ideas to raise more money, but envisions the Alumni Tournament to happen again.
