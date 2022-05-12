Staff Report
Jensen Yarosh, at singles, and Andy Grippi and Jimmy Severino, at doubles, advanced to the Division II district tournament on Wednesday.
On Thursday at Solon, they found out their seeds for the tournament next week at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.
Yarosh, the third seed from Jefferson, upset top-seeded Allen Morris 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in his first match on Thursday.
That allowed Yarosh to play Hawken’s Ashwin Balakrishnan, the fourth seed, for first place.
“Jensen had another phenomenal performances, beating the No. 1 seed in our sectionals,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “He’s a sophomore, so it should be a fun two more years.”
Yarosh and Balakrishnan battled, before Balakrishnan captured a 6-3, 6-4 win for first. Yarosh ended up second.
“Myself and our staff couldn’t be more proud of the way Jensen has stepped up and competed all season, but especially thse last three days in a row” Hanna said.
Meanwhile, Grippi and Severino, of St. John, went against Gilmour Academy’s Robert Sullivan and Jakub Sedlacik for third place.
The Gilmour duo claimed a 6-0, 6-3 win to claim third.
Grippi and Severino were the fourth seed, while Sullivan and Sedlacik checked in as the third seed.
The Division II district tournament is scheduled for May 20 and 21.
The state tournament is slated for May 27 and 28 at the The Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, which is near Cincinnati.
