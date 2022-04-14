AKRON — On Sunday afternoon, Sheridon Wilber spent most of the day doing what she normally does for the University of Akron softball team — hanging out with the bullpen pitchers wondering if she might be called upon.
The Jefferson graduate was, but not to pitch. Instead, with the Zips comfortably ahead of Toledo in the late innings at Lee Jackson Field on the Akron campus, Wilber was sent to the outfield, which meant she would get a chance to bat.
At the plate, Wilber took a pair of fastballs for strikes, then smacked a line drive into right field for a base hit.
“That really made my day,” Wilber, a Rock Creek native, said with a smile.
Wilber has a lot to smile about these days.
No, Wilber is not the star of her college team the way she was in her days at Jefferson. Nor is she in the lineup as an everyday player, but rather makes mostly spot appearances pitching in relief.
None of that has not stopped Wilber from enjoying the opportunity to play Division I college softball with the same enjoyment she has playing the game all her life.
“I literally love it so much,” Wilber said. “It’s so fun. Even not playing ... just being around your team and everything, it’s just a huge family.”
A family that enjoys having Wilber as a part of it as well.
“Sheridon is just awesome,” Akron co-acting coach Danielle L’Argent said. “She is a great person, a great teammate, she is a very coachable kid. We just love having her around. She is so funny, she is just a good, good person, and at the end of the day, that’s what we look for, that’s what we want to recruit.”
Wilber has worked mostly out of the bullpen this season. Her fastball lights up the radar gun in the mid to upper 60s range.
Unlike in high school, though, getting Division I college hitters out requires more than just a mitt-popping heater.
“It takes a lot of softball knowledge,” Wilber said. “Being able to place your pitches, and just being able to work around different batters. I’m working on it.”
L’Argent said that it’s something that most players have to learn and adjust to at the collegiate level.
“It’s a whole different level up here,” the coach said “You make a mistake on this level and you’re going to pay for it. It’s a rare occasion that you don’t.
“That’s the biggest thing for pitchers to learn when they come up. You have to have location, you have to have spin, you can’t be making those big mistakes that you used to be able to get away with.”
Akron has played 34 games this season starting in February with a trip to Florida where it faced Big Ten opponents such as Wisconsin, Penn State and Michigan State and Atlantic Coast Conference power Clemson. That was preceded by workouts throughout the fall and winter. The regular season will continue until the middle of May.
Facing college hitters from major programs where one slip in the delivery can be the difference between an out and watching the ball sail out of the park for a home run can be quite stressful.
For Wilber, though, it’s a challenge she has not backed down from.
“I knew it would be tough,” she said. “I knew there’d be really good hitters and really good all around players I’d be facing.”
A business administration major in the classroom, in spite of the workload required and the stress that comes with playing at the Division I level, Wilber said the opportunity to continue playing is something she enjoys.
It’s also something she said is a nice desertion from the everyday life of college.
“It’s very stressful at times,” Wilber said of being a college-student athlete. “But, honestly, it’s an escape ... an escape from school work, stressing about school, just things outside of your daily life. It’s an escape and a good one.”
