Staff Report
Senior Nicole Squatrito has established a new women’s 800-meter run for the Youngstown State track team.
The Jefferson graduate clocked a time of 2:10.52 during Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Classic over the weekend.
Squatrito broke her previous school record time of 2:12.18 set just one week ago on April 16 at the Bison Outdoor Classic.
• Matt McBride (Conneaut): The Mount Union junior, along with teammates Tyler Gill, Dylon Campbell and Jared Storm combined for a 3:11.23 in the 4X400 relay, dropping the fastest time this year for Division III, over the weekend at the Sparky Adams Invitational hosted by Baldwin Wallace.
The quartet was named the men’s Ohio Athletic Conference Track Athletes of the Week.
This is McBride’s third award this season and career.
• Terril Skinner (Jefferson). The Mount Vernon Nazarene junior placed first in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.11 seconds during the Kenyon Invitational over the weekend.
- Nolan Landis (Madison): The Kent State redshirt sophomore notched sixth in the discus at 170-0 during the Indiana Invitational over the weekend.
• Lydia Randolph (Edgewood): The Trine freshman finished fifth in the 5000 at 19:06.38 during the Little State Championships in Indiana over the weekend.
Deidra Marrison (Geneva): The fourth-year junior placed fifth with a vault of 13-4 ¼ (4.07m) in the pole vault during the South Dakota Challenge over the week
- end.
- Sophomore Brooke Mottley (Geneva) notched two third-place finishes in the shot put (9.83 meters) and discus throw (27.85 meters) for Thiel College during the recent Tomcat Invitational.
- Senior Josephine Oscar (Grand Valley) ranked fourth in the shot put at 9.53 meters for Thiel during the recent Tomcat Invitational.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.