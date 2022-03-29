Staff Report
Two student-athletes from Jefferson and one each from Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley earned Division III All-Ohio boys basketball honors on Monday.
For the Falcons, senior Bobby Ray recorded first-team accolades, while classmate John Castrilla and Lakers junior Tyler Britton each picked up special-mention honors.
Mustangs senior Hagan Hejduk was an honorable-mention selection.
The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Ray, 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 24 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.8 blocks. He also shot 42 percent from 3-point range.
“I’m extremely honored to be selected first-team all-state,” said Ray, who was also selected the Ashtabula County Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. “I just want to thank my coaches, teammates, family, friends and supporters.
“I’m truly blessed to see all the hard work has paid off. It just goes to show people think about you, it matters how hard you work.”
Ray is planning on attending school and playing basketball at Westminster College next year.
“For the past three years, he’s been one of the hardest-working guys I’ve coached,” Falcons coach Rob Pisano said. “He really put in the extra work.”
Castrilla, a 6-1 guard, averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds. He made 66 3-pointers and shot 73 percent from the free-throw line.
“It’s a big honor,” Castrilla said. “It shows how blessed I was not only by my coaches, but my teammates as well to give me as much freedom with the ball as they did. It’s a great way to cap off a season I will never forget.”
Castrilla also wanted to thank Curtis Turner, who coached Castrilla in his freshman season at St. John.
Ray and Castrilla were instrumental in Jefferson earning a share of the Northeast 8 Conference title and trip to the Division III district final at Howland High School.
“John has been involved in the AAU circuit since his freshman year,” Pisano said. “It’s a testament to how much time he’s put in the offseason.”
Pisano said Ray and Castrilla were very coachable.
“They’ll do anything I ask of them,” Pisano said.
Britton, a 6-6 guard, paced the Lakers this season. He averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“He led our team in scoring and rebounding, and was second in blocks and steals,” Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. “There’s nothing he can’t do.
“Thunder dunk in a big game vs. Badger, 36 points in a close win over Fairport and back-to-back 30-point games against rivals Mathews and Bristol.”
Britton’s 417 points in the season was the second most by a player since Shontz began coaching.
“He’s a very reliable, hard-working kid,” Shontz said. “He gets that from his family, a bunch of tough, hard-working people that contribute a ton to our program.
“He’s a great leader and role model for our young players and through his leadership, I know we’ll have a great season with him at the helm next year.”
Britton was pleased with attaining All-Ohio honors.
“I’m very happy, and it’s a great accomplishment for me,” he said.
He’s already thinking about next season as well.
“I plan on practicing and getting together with my team this season,” Britton said. “This will help us really get to know each other and for us to think more alike.”
Britton has personal goals.
“I plan on putting a bunch of time into shooting machines and really getting good at coaching and shooting off the dribble,” he said. “And going to the weight room to get stronger and hopefully increasing my vertical.”
Hejduk, a 6-1 forward, averaged 16 points and a county-best 10 rebounds.
A two-time team captain, Hejduk made 32 3-pointers and shot 67 percent at the line.
“I would like to thank my family, without them I wouldn’t be able to accomplish half the things I have,” said Hejduk, who is scheduled to play baseball at Lake Erie College next year. “I would like to thank my coaches past and present for pushing me to be not only a better athlete but a person.”
Hejduk also acknowledged the roles of teammates, teachers and administrators for helping him reach this point.
“Hagan has been an exceptional player for us on the court these last four years,” Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. “Better yet, he’s a class-act individual off the court by way of his leadership and communication skills as well as his academic accomplishments.
“He has a tremendous work ethic that will pay dividends in the future.”
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award on Wednesday.
