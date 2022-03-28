Two student-athletes from Jefferson and one each from Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley earned Division III All-Ohio boys basketball honors on Monday.
For the Falcons, senior Bobby Ray recorded first-team accolades, while classmate John Castrilla and Lakers junior Tyler Britton each picked up special-mention honors.
Mustangs senior Hagan Hejduk was an honorable-mention selection.
The Division III and IV boys basketball All-Ohio teams were announced Monday by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.
Ray, 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 24 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.8 blocks. He also shot 42 percent from 3-point range.
"I'm extremely honored to be selected first-team all-state," said Ray, who was also selected the Ashtabula County Boys Basketball Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season. "I just want to thank my coaches, teammates, family, friends and supporters.
"I'm truly blessed to see all the hard work has paid off. It just goes to show people think about you, it matters how hard you work."
Ray is planning on attending school and playing basketball at Westminster College next year.
"For the past three years, he's been one of the hardest-working guys I've coached," Falcons coach Rob Pisano said. "He really put in the extra work."
Castrilla, a 6-1 guard, averaged 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 rebounds. He made 66 3-pointers and shot 73 percent from the free-throw line.
"It's a big honor," Castrilla said. "It shows how blessed I was not only by my coaches, but my teammates as well to give me as much freedom with the ball as they did. It's a great way to cap off a season I will never forget."
Castrilla also thanked Curtis Turner, who coached Castrilla in his freshman season at St. John.
Ray and Castrilla were instrumental in Jefferson earning a share of the Northeast 8 Conference title and trip to the Division III district final at Howland High School.
"John has been involved in the AAU circuit since his freshman year," Pisano said. "It's a testament to how much time he's put in the offseason."
Pisano said Ray and Castrilla were very coachable.
"They'll do anything I ask of them," Pisano said.
Britton, a 6-6 guard, paced the Lakers this season. He averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, three assists and two steals.
"He led our team in scoring and rebounding, and was second in blocks and steals," Lakers coach Ryan Shontz said. "There's nothing he can't do.
"Thunder dunk in a big game vs. Badger, 36 points in a close win over Fairport and back-to-back 30-point games against rivals Mathews and Bristol."
His 417 points in the season was the second most by a player since Shontz began coaching.
"He's a very reliable, hard-working kid," Shontz said. "He gets that from his family, a bunch of tough, hard-working people that contribute a ton to our program.
"He's a great leader and role model for our young players and through his leadership, I know we'll have a great season with him at the helm next year."
Britton was pleased with attaining All-Ohio honors.
"I'm very happy, and it's a great accomplishment for me," he said.
He's already thinking about next season as well.
"I plan on practicing and getting together with my team this season," Britton said. "This will help us really get to know each other and for us to think more alike."
Britton has personal goals.
"I plan on putting a bunch of time into shooting machines and really getting good at coaching and shooting off the dribble," he said. "And going to the weight room to get stronger and hopefully increasing my vertical."
Hejduk, a 6-1 forward, averaged 16 points and a county-best 10 rebounds.
A two-time team captain, Hejduk made 32 3-pointers and shot 67 percent at the line.
"I would like to thank my family, without them I wouldn't be able to accomplish half the things I have," said Hejduk, who is scheduled to play baseball at Lake Erie College next year. "I would like to thank my coaches past and present for pushing me to be not only a better athlete but a person."
Hejduk also acknowledged the roles of teammates, teachers and administrators for helping him reach this point.
"Hagan has been an exceptional player for us on the court these last four years," Mustangs coach Justin Turk said. "Better yet, he's a class-act individual off the court by way of his leadership and communication skills as well as his academic accomplishments.
"He has a tremendous work ethic that will pay dividends in the future."
The Division I and II All-Ohio teams will be announced Tuesday, followed by the Ohio Mr. Basketball Award on Wednesday.
2022 Division III Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric
Coach of the Year: Todd Boblitt, Bluffton
First Team
Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati Taft, 6-6, jr., 19.6 (points per game); Tim Stewart, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-6, jr. 21.3; Jack Kenneally, Elyria Catholic, 6-7, sr., 22.6; Bobby Ray, Jefferson Area, 6-5, sr., 24.0; Logan Stotzer, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley, 6-1, sr.,16.5; Dailyn Swain, Columbus Africentric, 6-8, jr., 21.0; Colin White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, so., 19.1; Mason Studer, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Kevin Moore, Campbell, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Aiden Porter, Fairland, 6-1, sr., 22.1.
Second Team
Mason Shrout, Camden Preble Shawnee, 6-5, so., 25.5; McKane Finkenbine, Anna, 6-1, sr., 24.1; Jesse McCulloch, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-8, So., 16.7; Chase Ouellette, Columbus Wellington, 6-6, sr., 22.8; Kaleb Schaffer, Ready, 6-5, jr., 15.3; Nyelle Shaheed, Harvest Prep, 6-5, jr., 17.0; Justin Rupp, Norwayne, 6-3, jr., 16.9; Isaiah Portis, Norwayne, 6-1, sr., 20.2; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander, 6-0, Jr., 27.0; Carter Valentine, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-6, sr., 17.6.
Third Team
Connor Stonebraker, Versailles, 6-7, jr., 13.6; Cody Davis, Columbia Station Columbia, 6-5, Sr., 16.6; Cody Head, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-4, jr., 19.0; Jaizen Miles, Martins Ferry, 6-3, sr.,16.3; Colin Janes, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-4, sr., 20.2; Zach Vernon, North Union, 6-7, sr., 15.2; Dan Wagner, Columbus Africentric, 6-1, sr., 16.2; Jacob Meyer, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, sr.; Jude Muenz, Collins Western Reserve, sr., 11.8; Adam Wharry, New Middletown Springfield, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Trenton Zimmerman, Minford, 6-4, sr., 22.1.
Special Mention
Carter Piatt, Smithville, 6-0, jr., 18.3; Kaidan Spade, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, sr., 19.1; Brandon Clint, Ravenna Southeast, 6-2, sr., 20.9; Beau Brungard, New Middletown Spring., 6-0, sr., 14.0; James Davis, Liberty, 6-3, sr., 20.0; Aidan Stephens, LaBrae, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Trey Paxton, Willard, 6-2, sr., 18.0; Cam Hoffman, Millbury Lake, 6-6, sr., 14.3; Eli Schmenk, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-2, sr., 10.3; DJ Newman, Archbold, 6-1, sr., 13.0; Max Dawson, Willard, 6-2, so., 20.3; TJ Hallett, Oak Harbor, 6-2, sr., 19.1; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2.; Bryce Reynolds, Bloomdale Elmwood, 6-4, sr., 21.1; Evan Lumbrezer, Metamora Evergreen, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Nic Borojevich, Swanton, 6-1, sr., 18.4; Isaac Mason, Attica Seneca East, 6-2, jr., 28.0; Brooks Laukhuf, Haviland Wayne Trace, 6-1, so., 16.0; Mckinnon Mead, Centerburg, 6-0, sr., 17.9; Tyler Britton, Andover Pymatuning Valley, 6-6, jr., 18.6, John Castrilla, Jefferson Area, 6-0, Sr., 20.3; Ty Locklear, Oberlin, 6-1, Sr., 17.2; Zion Crowe, Springfield Shawnee, 6-3, jr., 18.1; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, sr., 16.1; Kason Powell, Barnesville, 6-0, sr., 16.3; Franko Rome, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 5-7, sr., 15.3; Hayden Cassidy, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-11, so., 18.0; Luke Pattison, Zanesville West Muskingum, 6-1, sr., 14.7; Mason Kazee, South Point, 6-1, sr., 14.1; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-2, sr., 17.0; Xzander Ream, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 15.0; Cyan Ervin, Wellston, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Bransyn Copas, North Adams, 5-10, so., 17.2; Myles Montgomery, Minford, 5-10, fr., 20.3; ; Levi Blankenship, Chesapeake, 5-11, sr., 21.7; Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown, 6-5, sr., 18.0.
Honorable Mention
Kyler Kinn, Bluffton, 6-3, sr., 13.5; A.J. George, Toledo Ottawa Hills, 6-2, jr., 13.4; Jaron Filliater, Bucyrus Wynford; 6-4, sr., 15.5; Garrett Newland, Harrod Allen East, 6-4, sr., 16.2; Alex Rothwell, New Middletown Springfield, 6-6, sr., 12.0; Ty Pratt, Massillon Tuslaw, 6-1, sr., 18.0; Brett Alberts, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, jr., 21.1 Caleb Gasser, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, jr., 19.1 Carter Fath, Smithville, 5-11, sr., 14.8; Zack Miller, Triway, 5-7, jr., 16.6; Ethan Hann, Creston Norwayne, 5-9, jr., 14.9; Nick Million, Columbiana, 6-2, sr., 19.7; Nick Wancik, Rootstown, 6-2, sr., 20.8; Luke Simons, Atwater Waterloo, 5-10, sr., 17.9; Mick Hergenrother, Cardinal Mooney, 5-11, sr., 17.0; Tre’Von Drake, LaBrae, 6’2, sr., 14.5; Xavion Leonard, Campbell Memorial, 5-10, sr., 14.1; Braden Schreck, Ironton, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Ty Perkins, Ironton, 6-3, jr., 12.3; Caleb Schneider, South Point, 6-0, so., 16.8; Ben Bragg, Chesapeake, 6-0, Sr., 13.6; J.D. Thacker, Fairland, 6-3, jr., 12.6; Owen Johnson, Coal Grove, 6-2, fr., 16.0; Owen Hankins, Rock Hill, 6-1, Sr., 15.3; Jance Lambert, Bidwell River Valley, 6-4, jr., 17.0; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.3; Tra Swayne, Piketon, 6-3, sr., 12.6; Ethan Carroll, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, sr., 12.6; Casey Cline, Westfall, 6-1, jr., 14.1; Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace, 6-4, jr., 10.0; Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown, 6-1, sr., 17.8; Dariyonne Bryant, Portsmouth, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Kenny Sanderlin, Portsmouth, 6-1, jr., 16. 2; Connor Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, so., 17.0; Jesse Dixon, Portsmouth West, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Eli Swords, Wheelersburg, 6-1, Sr., 16.3 ; Wes Enis, Casstown Miami East, 6-1, so., 19.3; Jaydon Litten, Versailles, 6-3, sr., 17.8; Ethan Malafa, Cincinnati Mariemont, 6-7, sr., 8.5; Mekhi Elmore, Cincinnati Taft, 6-2, sr., 12.2; Conner Cravaack, Madeira, 6-5, jr., 18.8; Keenan Schomburger, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-5, sr., 14.0; Grant Bentley, Northmor, 6-2, so., 16.5; MJ Book, West Jefferson, 6-4, sr., 18.2; Trey Booker, Pleasant, 6-0, so., 15.1; Trenton Collins, Utica, 6-3, jr., 19.8; Sam Johnson, Worthington Christian, 6-5, so., 15.5; Kevin Reeves, Columbus Academy, 6-7, so., 14.5; Luke Ruth, Ready, 6-2, jr., 12.1; Danny Hanton, Fairview Park Fairview, 5-10, sr., 16.4; Hagan Hejduk, Orwell Grand Valley, 6-1, sr., 16.0; Jayden Roberts, Wellington, 6-4, sr., 20.5; Robert Palmer, Elyria Catholic, 5-11, sr., 10-0; Isaac Thompson, Oberlin, 6-4, jr., 13.4; Braylyn Irby, Garfield Heights Trinity, 6-3, fr., 16.7; Nathan Lurie, Beachwood, 5-10, jr., 22.5; Carson Mummey, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-2, so., 18.1; Kaiden Mastri, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-1, sr., 15.3; Jakob Dowling, Bellaire, 6-2, jr.,14.7; Beezer Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-10, jr.,14.2; Garrett Burga, Old Washington Buckeye Trail, 6-4, jr.,14.0; Zach Jennings, Coshocton, 5-10, sr., 13.3; Cameron Best, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-1, sr., 12.6; Alex Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, jr., 11.9.
2022 Division IV Boys Basketball All-Ohio Teams
Player of the Year: Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village
Coach of the Year: Jon Otterbacher, Tiffin Calvert
First Team
Layne Sarver, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-5, sr., 21.0 (points per game); Parker Davidson, Bradford, 6-3, jr., 28.6; Jacob Pleiman, Botkins, 6-6, sr., 18.2; Josiah Harris, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 19.7; London Maiden, Richmond Heights, 6-7, sr., 14.3; BK Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, sr., 14.2; Bede Lori, Caldwell, 6-3, jr., 28.3; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, sr., 20.5; Jalen Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, sr., 26.2; Blake Guffey, Glouster Trimble, 6-1, Sr., 23.0.
Second Team
Tyler Galluch, Springfield Catholic Central, 6-3, jr., 17.3; Michael Minor, Malvern, 6-6, sr., 17.9; Shane Knepp, East Knox, 5-11, sr., 18.2; Mason Brandt, Leipsic, 6-4, sr., 28.6; Jerry Easter II, Toledo Emmanuel Christian, 6-5, fr., 25.0; Jake Leibacher, Castalia Margaretta, 6-1, sr., 19.4; Isaac Roeder, Monroeville, 6-2, sr., 20.3; Jonathan Bertovich, Heartland, 5-10, sr., 25.4; Vinny Sharp, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 20.2; Levi Sampson, Franklin Furnace Green, 6-4, jr., 26.4.
Third Team
Jayden Bradshaw, Fayetteville-Perry, 6-3, sr., 17.3; Kyle Zygmunt, Independence, 6-1, Sr., 21-4; Ted DeMarco, North Ridgeville Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, Sr., 22.6; DeErrick Barber, Richmond Heights, 5-11, Fr., 8.9; Korey Beckett, Shadyside, 6-1, sr., 19.1; Cole Canter, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 16.5; Colin Nutter, Old Fort, 6-7, sr., 21.6; Jerome Kloepfer, Vanlue, 6-2, jr., 26.1; Landon Newland, Mt. Victory Ridgemont, 6-2, sr., 24.5; Cale Rammel, Fort Recovery, 6-6, jr., 17.3; Julius Kimbrough, St. Thomas Aquinas, 6-4, so., 14.3; Kolten Miller, Latham Western, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Grady Jackson, New Boston, 6-0, sr., 23.7.
Special Mention
William Miller, Ottoville, 6-1, sr., 20.3; Nevin Robson, Dola Hardin Northern, 6-3, sr., 24.2; AJ Hess, Sycamore Mohawk, 6-6, jr., 18.7; Brayden Knight, Cridersville Perry, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Jakob Trevino, Defiance Ayersville, 6-0, sr., 17.4; Drew Gallehue, Edon, 6-3, sr., 13.8; Jack Knapke, Maria Stein Marion Local, 6-0, so., 11.5; Josh Henline, Spencerville, 6-1, jr.; Aidan McGough, Gibsonburg, 6-6, sr., 17.3; Amarr Davis, Mansfield Christian, 5-10, so., 22.0; Zach Hayes, Pioneer North Central, 6-2, sr., 19.3; Logan Toms, Lucas, 6-1, so., 15.1; Garrett Spaun, Tiffin Calvert, 6-1, sr., 16.8; Jaiden Howard-Guerra, Elyria Open Door, 6-0, So., 20.4; Quinn Kwasniak, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-1, Fr., 24.0; Carson Crozier Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 17.4; Zander Sabin, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 5-9, jr. 22.7; Tanner Bills, New Matamoras Frontier, 6-0, sr., 21.8; Landon Potopsky, Strasburg-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 19.9; Shane Keenan, Toronto, 6-8, sr., 19.1; Malachi Rose-Burton, Woodsfield Monroe Central, 6-1, sr.,15.0; Brody Lollathin, Hannibal River, 6-0, jr., 12.0; Braylon Wenger, Dalton, 6-4, jr., 19.2; Mason Williams, Mogadore, 6-4, jr., 14.6; Jaden Rishel, Warren Kennedy, 6-3, so., 16.0; Mikey Burbach, Bristolville Bristol, 6-4, so., 18.8; Anthony Lucente, Lowellville, 6-3, jr., 16.3; Jack Lendak, Badger, 6-0, sr., 24.5; Ethan Bower, Hartville Lake Center Christian, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Brayden Webb, Symmes Valley, 6-3, so., 14.5; Holden Dailey, Waterford, 6-0, sr., 15.4; Brayden Hammond, South Gallia, 6-6, sr., 21.6; Lane Smith, Federal Hocking, 6-2, sr., 10.4; Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak, 6-0, sr., 22.6; Reese Teeters, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, sr., 13.6; Johnathan Strickland, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-1, sr., 15.8; Trae Zimmerman, South Webster, 6-0, sr., 17.0; George Arnett, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Isaiah Scott, Manchester, 6-1, sr., 18.5; Danny Claypool, Grandview, 5-8, jr., 11.8; Micah Fisher, Tree of Life, 6-2, jr., 14.3; Landon Vanderwarker, Northside Christian, 6-7, fr., 18.5; Joe Benvie, Granville Christian, 6-3, sr., 20.9; Braydan Taylor, Grove City Christian, 6-2, jr., 17.2.
Honorable Mention
Bert Jones, Windham, 6-4, sr., 15.2; Donovan Pawlowski, Brookfield, 6-0, jr., 19.2; Kyrie Gaut, Dalton, 6-1, jr., 12.0; Jason Brewer, Wellsville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Trevor Siefke, Lisbon David Anderson, 6-0, so., 19.8; Mason Murphy, Mogadore, 6-3, sr., 11.7; Michael Condoleon, Warren Kennedy, 5-11, so., 15.0; Michael Porter, McDonald, 5-11, sr., 18.0; Nick Church, Bristol, 6-2, sr., 15.4; Dom Greenwood, Vienna Mathews, 5-9, sr., 14.8; Vinny Ballone, Lowellville, 6-5, jr., 15.6; Deshaun Leishman, Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas, 5-11, jr., 11.4; Levi Best, Symmes Valley, 6-1, sr., 10.0; Jarrett Armstrong, Waterford, 6-0, so., 17.8; Lincoln Rose, Racine Southern, 6-1, sr., 14.0; Tyler Weber, Glouster Trimble, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Austin Wisor, Glouster Trimble, 5-8, sr., 11.1; Tariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking, 5-7, so., 13.0; Dax Estep, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-5, jr., 15.4; Cordell Grubb, Bainbridge Paint Valley, 6-1, sr., 14.6; Alan McCoy, Peebles, 6-5, sr., 16.1; Tytis Cannon, Leesburg Fairfield, 6-1, jr., 14.7; Noah Whitt, Latham Western, 6-0, sr., 13.4; Jermaine Powell, Ports. Notre Dame, 6-0, sr., 11.9; Eli Roberts, South Webster, 6-5, fr., 13.0; Jace Copley, Lucasville Valley, 6-1, so., 15.0; Ried Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-0, sr., 14.3; Jabari Covington, Cincinnati College Prepatory Academy, 5-11, so., 24.0; Wilson Suggs, New Madison Tri-Village, 6-1, jr., 13.0; Braiden Bennington, Ripley, 5-10, sr., 13.6; DeAndre Cowen, Yellow Springs, 6-5, sr., 21.5; Carter Pleiman, Botkins, 6-5, jr., 9.0; Garrett Taulbee, Felicity-Franklin, 6-3, sr., 11.0; Connor Beck, Delaware Christian, 6-3, sr., 16.3; Brandon Buchanan, Newark Catholic, 6-3, sr., 11.6; Trey Holliman, Grandview, 5-9, jr., 13.5; Trey Johnston, Millersport, 5-10, jr., 17.4; Aiden Leslie, Grandview, 6-0, sr., 11.1; Josh Onabanjo, Liberty Christian, 6-1, jr., 16.0; Caleb Ransom, Grove City Christian, 6-0, so., 13.5; Sam Honkala, Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding, sr., 6-3, 23.0; Jaiden Cox-Holloway, Richmond Heights, 6-5, sr., 11.7; Alex Semenov, Willoughby Andrews Osborne Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5; Dominic Belko, Cuyahoga Heights, 5-9, sr., 13.8; Dorian Jones, Richmond Heights, 6-4, fr., 11.4; D.J. Niles, Willoughby Cornerstone Christian Academy, 6-6, jr., 13.8; Weston Hartman, Zanesville Rosecrans, 6-2, jr., 16.8; Grady Labishak, Zanesville Rosecrans, 5-10, so., 16.1; Jordan Cherry, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-2, jr., 13.0; Sammy Detweiler, Berlin Hiland, 6-0, so., 11.6; Kabel Isaly, Hannibal River, 5-9, so., 11.0; Bryce Amos, Shadyside, 6-3, sr., 11.3; Mat Kowalsky, Caldwell, 6-4, sr., 7.8.
