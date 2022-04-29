JEFFERSON — Bobby Ray took his high school basketball career to the next level this season.
Now, the Jefferson seniors believes he has made the right choice on where he can continue that upward momentum.
Ray is headed to Westminster College where he hopes to continue to grow as a basketball player and study sports management.
“I’d like to work for a professional sports team,” he said.
Ray visited he visited Westminster, a Division III college located in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, and received a special call from a former Westminster basketball player.
Blake Payne, a 2016 Jefferson High School who played for Westminster, called Ray during the recruiting process and told him of his love for the school and his positive experiences on the basketball team.
“The big thing was the coaching staff and the team.” Ray said. “It was like a second home.”
The next step in the process will involve a lot of time in the weight room, Ray said.
“I am going to build my body,” he said.
A large contingent of Falcon basketball players attended a ceremony on Thursday afternoon to make Ray’s decision official.
Mark Ray, Bobby’s father, said he is happy with his son’s decision.
“I’m proud of him,” Mark Ray said. “He went from ‘not sure’ to ‘all in.’”
Lynnette Ray, Ray’s mother, said it was a fun year, but an emotional one with team goals, injuries and COVID-19 issues.
“There was a lot of pressure,” she said.
Falcons boys basketball head coach Rob Pisano said he thinks Westminster is a great fit for Ray.
“Westminster is getting the most coachable and hard working kid they can get,” he said.
Westminster competes as a Division III basketball school in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC), along with Bethany College, Chatham, Franciscan University of Steubenville, Geneva College, Grove City College, Saint Vincent College, Thiel College, Washington & Jefferson College and Waynesburg University.
In the 2021-22 season, Westminster finished 17-9 overall, 13-5 in the conference.
Pisano said basketball will help Ray through the freshman year of college, which provides challenges for any student being away from home for the first time.
In the 2021-22 season, he won the Ashtabula County Basketball Player of the Year award for the 2021-22 season, surpassed 1,00- career points and helped his team to the Warren Howland Division III district final.
Other individual awards to came Ray’s way, were: Division III first-team all-Ohio, Northeast 8 Player of the Year; first team Division III All-Northeast Lakes District and most valuable player at the Senior Classic.
