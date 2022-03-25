It was a season of growth for Bobby Ray on the basketball court. The Jefferson senior and his teammates put in the work in the offseason, and that resulted in a playoff run.
That growth led to Ray being named the Ashtabula County Player of the Year in boys basketball.
The progress started in the summer, with Ray taking to the gym. He focused on his shooting — specifically his 3-point shot — while practicing with his father and fellow Falcon John Castrilla.
As the season progressed, so did Ray. He became one of the top scorers and rebounders in the county. Those improvements led to wins for the Falcons.
Jefferson won a share of the Northeast 8 Conference and advanced to the Division II district final in Howland. He finished with 24 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.8 blocks. Ray had the second-highest scoring season in Jefferson history.
"It was a pretty successful season," Ray said. "Making it to a district championship was always the team goal. Individual stats really don't mean nothing without the team. I can't thank the guys enough."
He and Castrilla both scored their 1,000th career point in 2022.
Ray amassed a number of accomplishment's both this year and in his career. He finished third at Jefferson in career points, was named the NE8 player of the year, selected to the first team All-Northeast Lakes District and was named the most valuable player at the Senior Classic earlier this month.
"[Being in the record book] definitely means a lot," Ray said. "One day, if I'm still around here and my kids go to Jefferson, I think that it'll be pretty cool that my name will be in the record book."
It was the double-overtime loss to Waterloo in the 2021 sectional final that drove Ray in the offseason.
"It really makes you step it up and put in the hard work in the offseason," Ray said. "Waking up a 6 o'clock in the morning to go in the gym and shot around with your dad. Putting in the extra time, just a learning curve."
The 2021-22 season isn't the end for Ray on the basketball court. He plans to attend Westminster and join the basketball team.
The Titans finished 17-9 (13-5 in the Presidents' Athletic Conference) this season. They will need to fill a scoring void with Daniel Ritter, Anthony Ritter and Josh Hutcherson graduating. The three were among the top four scorers for Westminster this season.
With the improved talent at the college level, Ray plans to get back into the gym this summer. He'll continue to work on that jumper, but he also wants to focus on driving to the rim to form a more-complete offensive attack.
"They're going to be more physical than high school," Ray said. "Again, still making sure my shots there. There's always room for improvement on your outside shot — pull-up jumpers, combo moves, handles, you name it."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.